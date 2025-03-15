Latest News Editor's Choice


BCC dithers on vendors

by Staff reporter
The Bulawayo City Council (BCC) has taken a less confrontational stance on the ongoing vending crisis, allowing the Government's 48-hour ultimatum to lapse without any major enforcement measures. Instead, the council has chosen to prioritise the relocation of vendors to designated trading sites before implementing stricter enforcement.

Deputy Mayor Edwin Ndlovu confirmed yesterday that the city was already in the process of relocating vendors before the Government issued its ultimatum to remove illegal traders from urban streets. He assured that the relocation efforts were in their final stages and would ensure a smoother transition for vendors.

"The BCC is in the final stages of relocating vendors from 5th Avenue and other areas in town to designated alternative spaces. This process will ensure a smoother transition to compliant trading practices," said Clr Ndlovu.

He further explained that registered vendors would be moved to council-approved vending bays at locations such as Bakta's and Egodini, ensuring a regulated trading environment.

Regarding enforcement, the Deputy Mayor stated that municipal officers would collaborate with the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) to ensure compliance once relocations were completed. "Our enforcement efforts will be around the clock, but we will rely on the police since our municipal officers lack the authority to make arrests," he added.

Recent figures released by BCC officials reveal significant gaps in vendor compliance, with many operating without valid licenses. The council currently has 3,416 vending bays in the Central Business District (CBD), of which 3,279 are occupied. However, only 244 vendors have the necessary licenses to operate legally.

The highest concentration of unlicensed vendors can be found at various sites across the city. The site between Lobengula Street and Herbert Chitepo Avenue, from 6th Avenue to 8th Avenue, has the highest number of occupied bays (814), yet only 12 vendors are licensed. Similarly, at the Highlanders site, 749 bays have been allocated, with only 184 vendors holding valid licenses.

At Bakta's (2nd Avenue and Lobengula Street), all 175 allocated bays are occupied, but none of the vendors have council-issued licenses. The same situation applies to the site at the corner of 6th Avenue and Lobengula Street, where all 337 allocated bays are unlicensed. At Hyper, all 30 allocated bays remain unlicensed, while at 6th Avenue Extension, only three of the 118 allocated vendors have licenses.

The Flower Trading Site near the Large City Hall has 37 allocated bays, with just eight licensed vendors. Meanwhile, at the Fruits and Vegetables site on the corner of Robert Mugabe Way and 8th Avenue, only one of the 52 allocated bays is legally licensed.

While the BCC is taking regulatory steps, the Bulawayo Traders and Vendors Association (BVTA) has urged for dialogue between the Government and vendors. BVTA Executive Director Michael Ndiweni emphasised that engagement with stakeholders in the informal sector would lead to more effective solutions than strict enforcement alone.

"We support the Government's initiative but stress the importance of dialogue. Engaging with various stakeholders in the informal sector will enable us to address issues like littering and compliance with the law, rather than resorting to zero-tolerance policies," Ndiweni said.

He further suggested that night vending, if properly managed, could be an economic opportunity that boosts local incomes while adhering to city by-laws. "We believe that working together to educate vendors about regulations and fostering active economies, even at night, could lead to more revenue for everyone involved," he noted.

Bulawayo United Residents Association (BURA) chairperson Winos Dube commended the Government's decision, stating that the initiative to regulate vending was long overdue. He stressed the importance of restoring order and cleanliness in the city.

"We hope this ultimatum will not remain an empty threat but will be implemented to ensure a more organised and clean city," Dube stated.

The Government, through the Minister of Local Government and Public Works, Daniel Garwe, issued a 48-hour ultimatum last Wednesday to address the growing incidence of illegal vending. Authorities argue that the surge in informal trading has led to increased pedestrian congestion, littering, and disturbances to established businesses, making cities less attractive to investors.

As the BCC continues efforts to regulate vending, balancing enforcement with vendor support remains key in ensuring a structured and inclusive solution for all stakeholders.

Source - The Sunday News
More on: #BCC, #Parking, #TTI

