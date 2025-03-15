Latest News Editor's Choice


Businessman dupes investor of US$48k in toilets deal

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
A Harare businessman has been convicted of fraud after swindling an investor out of US$48,000 in a failed deal to import mobile toilets.

Takudzwa Munyawarara, a director of Exclusive Projects Private Limited, was found guilty by Harare magistrate Munashe Chibanda and sentenced to 18 months in jail. However, six months of the sentence were suspended for good behavior, while another six months were set aside on the condition that he repays the US$48,000 to the complainant, Mandy Mvukwe.

Prosecutor Tafara Chirambira outlined that in May last year, Mvukwe sought to start a mobile toilet rental business for various events. She engaged Munyawarara, who claimed to have the ability to import mobile toilets from China on her behalf.

A formal contract was signed, in which Munyawarara agreed to import 160 mobile toilets at a cost of US$300 each, inclusive of duty and transport. On June 25, Mvukwe handed over US$48,000 as part of the agreement. However, Munyawarara failed to deliver the promised toilets, leading to legal action.

With the court's ruling, Munyawarara now faces the obligation of reimbursing the complainant, or he will serve the remainder of his sentence.

Source - The Standard
