Plumtree villagers steal from malayitsha

Seven villagers from Plumtree have been sentenced to complete community service after being found guilty of stealing goods from a trailer belonging to a cross-border transporter. The incident took place in Matjinge village between March 3 and 5.Prosecutor Selstine Madziwa presented the case in court, revealing that the complainant, a well-known cross-border transporter, had left his trailer stuck in the mud at Matjinge village. While the trailer was left unattended, the accused stole a range of goods loaded in the trailer.The accused were apprehended after investigations, which led to their arrest. On March 5, the complainant positively identified some of the stolen property in the possession of the accused.The total value of the stolen goods was estimated at R24,574, with only Z$12,475 of the stolen property being recovered.The seven accused pleaded guilty to the charges and were sentenced to 420 hours of community service, which they are to serve at Matjinge clinic. The community service order serves as both a form of restitution and punishment for their actions.The complainant, a cross-border transporter popularly known as "malayitsha," expressed relief at the resolution of the case.