Gwanda shuts down crime infested youth centre

The Gwanda Municipality has officially announced the closure of the Greenland Youth Centre in Phakama Township following years of complaints from residents about rampant drug abuse, violent crime, and illegal activities. Initially established as a space to empower young people, the centre has instead become a hotspot for illicit businesses, including brothels and unlicensed tuck shops, allegedly operating under the informal protection of the ruling Greenland Youth Centre party.The facility, which was set up ahead of the 2018 elections, has been home to over 200 illegal structures, none of which contribute taxes to the local council. Despite its intended purpose, the centre has turned into a haven for the sale of illicit substances, including crystal meth and illegal alcohol, leading to a significant deterioration of public safety in the area.Local residents have long demanded the closure of the centre, citing the safety risks posed by its activities. One of the most vocal critics, Farai Siziba, has been a victim of the lawlessness. Last December, Siziba narrowly survived a brutal assault at the centre after a confrontation with a gang. He described the incident, saying, "I was speaking to Dube, one of the bar owners there, when a group of men overheard me and accused me of pointing them out. One of them charged at me, striking me on the forehead with an empty beer bottle."Siziba was forced to flee into the bar for refuge, but his attackers, armed with machetes and knives, tried to force their way inside. Thankfully, the bar owner, Dube, stood firm and refused to open the doors. Despite calling the police, no arrests were made, and the situation remains unresolved."The police just told me to call them if I saw my attackers again," Siziba said. "You can't even let your wife or daughter go there to buy anything because they might not return."The centre, which was initially meant to empower youth, had become a symbol of dysfunction, with widespread drug abuse and violent crime. Siziba, who has attended several meetings advocating for the centre's closure, said the attendance is often low but expressed hope that local leadership would ensure the permanent shutdown of the facility.Gwanda Progressive Residents Association Secretary General, Methusi Moyo, expressed support for the closure, noting that it was long overdue. Moyo highlighted the high crime rate and lack of accountability at the centre, adding that many of the offenders are not from the local community, making it difficult to restore order. "If the youths engaging in criminal activities were from around here, it would be easier to restore order because we would know their families," he said.Moyo also emphasized that the centre's closure could provide an opportunity to repurpose the site into a vocational training centre for local youth, which would help keep them occupied and reduce the risk of drug abuse and loitering. "We don't have a vocational training centre in Gwanda. The closest one is in Guyu, but few can afford to go that far," Moyo added. "Something like the Bulawayo Community Projects in Thorngrove would help keep young people occupied and reduce deaths and crime."The closure of the centre gained momentum after the Zanu-PF chairperson for Matabeleland South province, Mangaliso Ndlovu, called for its immediate shutdown. Ndlovu stated, "If this place is no longer serving its purpose and has become a hub for criminal activities, then it has to be shut down with immediate effect."However, Ward 9 Councillor Darlington Sibanda, who represents the area, noted that efforts to close the centre had faced resistance from within the ruling party. Sibanda recalled how a previous seven-day directive to shut down the centre had been overturned by a letter from the party. Despite the opposition, Sibanda persisted in pushing the matter through council committees, with the issue eventually reaching the full council.Sibanda explained that while the issue had been contentious, a resolution was passed for the centre's closure. On February 13, 2025, the Town Clerk, Priscilla Nkala, sent a letter confirming the decision, stating that the closure would take place on February 28, 2025."Council, in its endeavor to promote public health, safety, and functionality, has resolved to close Greenland Youth Centre on February 28, 2025. The closure is meant to address these issues, which are of concern not only to the local authority and residents but also to the provincial leadership of the ruling party," read the letter. "To avoid inconvenience, all occupants are expected to vacate before the closure date."The closure of the Greenland Youth Centre marks a significant step toward addressing the rising crime and social problems in Gwanda's Phakama Township, with hopes that the site will be repurposed for more constructive purposes in the future.