Victim begs rapist to wear a condom

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
A harrowing incident unfolded in Plumtree when a woman was left with no choice but to beg a suspected rapist to wear a condom to protect herself from sexually transmitted diseases during a terrifying break-in at her home.

The shocking case came to light at the Plumtree Magistrates Court, where the accused, 38-year-old Thetheleya Moyo, appeared before Magistrate Joshua Nembaware. Moyo was remanded in custody until March 17 for further proceedings.

Prosecutor Selestine Madziwa outlined the chilling details of the case, explaining that on the night of March 5, at around midnight, Moyo broke a window to forcefully enter the complainant's house. Once inside, he allegedly removed her panties and attempted to rape her.

In a desperate plea, the complainant begged Moyo to wear a condom, a request to which he reportedly complied. After the assault, Moyo casually sat on the bed, while the complainant managed to escape and run outside, where she called for help.

When the complainant returned with a mob, Moyo had already fled the scene. The woman immediately filed a police report, which led to Moyo's subsequent arrest.

The case has shaken the local community, and the investigation continues as Moyo awaits his next court appearance on March 17.

Source - Southern Eye
