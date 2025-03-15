Latest News Editor's Choice


Hubby accused of stealing wife's panties

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
A Plumtree man was sentenced to 420 hours of community service after he was convicted of domestic violence for attacking his wife with an axe handle following accusations of bewitching her.

Albert Moyo, 35, was convicted of assault by Plumtree Magistrate Joshua Nembaware after an incident involving his wife, Precious Ngulube (33), on March 1. The court heard that the altercation began when Ngulube accused Moyo of hiding her panties and blamed him for her prolonged period pains, leading to a heated argument.

The situation escalated when Moyo became violent, biting his wife on the left hand before grabbing an axe handle. He then proceeded to assault her repeatedly across her body with the weapon.

Prosecutor Selestine Madziwa presented the case, highlighting the severity of the assault and the impact it had on the victim.

Magistrate Nembaware sentenced Moyo to two years in jail; however, the sentence was conditionally suspended on the condition that Moyo perform 420 hours of community service. The sentence comes as a reminder of the ongoing challenges surrounding domestic violence cases in the region.

The case has raised concerns within the community about the underlying issues of domestic abuse and the harmful effects of accusations of witchcraft on relationships.

Source - Southern Eye
