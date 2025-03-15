Latest News Editor's Choice


Bulawayo faces delays in infrastructure projects

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Bulawayo City Council is struggling to progress on major projects aimed at improving infrastructure and addressing ongoing water challenges, as the Local Government Ministry has yet to approve the city's 2025 budget.

The council's proposed 2025 budget stands at US$53 million, a significant reduction from the initial US$309 million due to objections raised by various stakeholders, including residents and the business community. Despite the budget cut, most of the allocated funds will go towards addressing water reticulation and sanitation, social services, housing, and road infrastructure - areas critical for the city's development.

With Bulawayo facing severe water shortages exacerbated by drought and depleted dam levels, water infrastructure has been identified as a key priority. However, without budget approval, progress on these crucial projects is at a standstill.

Local Government Minister Daniel Garwe recently stated that over 90% of other council budgets have already been approved, further highlighting the delay in Bulawayo's case.

Bulawayo Mayor David Coltart expressed frustration over the ongoing delay, emphasizing how it has hindered the city's service delivery. "We appeal to the government to approve our budget so that we bring development within our city as delays have only led to deterioration of services," Coltart said. "It is strange the central government has never given us any reasons why they have been delaying to approve our budget."

The failure to secure budget approval has also impacted essential city services. Coltart revealed that the council is struggling to collect refuse and purchase necessary equipment due to a lack of funds, which has delayed the city's development agenda.

The council's initial US$309 million budget had to be revised, with concerns over the income-to-salary ratio. Government regulations stipulate that no more than 30% of the council's income should be allocated to salaries, a guideline the initial budget did not comply with.

In response, the council is proposing the introduction of a special roads levy and a special water levy. Domestic properties would be required to pay US$1 per month for each levy, while commercial properties would pay US$10 per month.

The 2025 budget, themed "Consolidating Economic Transformation," is in alignment with the government's National Development Strategy I, which aims to position Zimbabwe as an upper-middle-income society by 2030. For Bulawayo, this vision focuses on sustainability, infrastructure renewal, and improving service delivery.

However, the city continues to grapple with urban decay, poor road infrastructure, and worsening social services, compounded by the ongoing water crisis with no immediate solutions in sight.

Minister Garwe has yet to respond to inquiries from Sunday Southern Eye regarding the reasons for the delay in approving the council's budget. The delay continues to cast a shadow over Bulawayo's development prospects, leaving residents and businesses alike frustrated with the lack of progress.

Source - Southern Eye

