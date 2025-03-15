Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Delays in hearings over Gukurahundi irk chiefs

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Some traditional chiefs in Matebeleland have voiced their frustration over the government's failure to adequately support the Gukurahundi outreach programme, citing a lack of financial commitment and political will as major hindrances to the initiative's progress.

The outreach programme, which aims to find closure for the victims of the 1980s Gukurahundi mass killings, has been marred by unpaid allowances, delays, and uncertainty about the future of those involved. The chiefs, who were appointed by President Emmerson Mnangagwa to lead the programme, have been vocal about the mounting concerns that threaten the programme's effectiveness.

The chiefs underwent training in Bulawayo last year on how to conduct the hearings and document testimonies from victims and survivors. The programme was initially set to begin last year but was postponed to early this year, only to stall again due to the lack of an operational budget.

Chief Mathema from Gwanda, one of the chiefs tasked with overseeing the outreach programme, shared his frustration. He revealed that many of the personnel who had been trained to assist in documenting the hearings have either passed away or left for better opportunities due to prolonged delays and financial uncertainty.

"The most important thing for such a huge project is having a serious budget behind it," Chief Mathema said. "It is sad that we are still in the same position, and some trained people have died, while others have moved on to better prospects. The pace is dead, and I don't think the results will be good for the victims."

Since the programme's inception, those involved in the training process, including chiefs and panel members, have struggled to receive their allowances. There is little hope that the money owed to them will be disbursed anytime soon, sources said.

Chiefs Council president, Mtshane Khumalo, acknowledged the challenges faced by the programme but maintained a hopeful outlook. "Whenever there is a vacancy - whether due to employment opportunities, resignations, or other reasons - we bring in replacements," Khumalo said.

Khumalo emphasized that despite the setbacks, the programme is moving forward. "We have finalised our budget for the outreach programme and identified the command centre," he added. "The programme is moving forward, and it is well-coordinated. As people on the ground, we are reporting exactly what is happening."

However, Khumalo did not specify when the outreach programme would officially commence. "We are advancing at the moment and getting closer to reaching the outreach programme," he said. "Last week, we were doing a revision, going over the training from previous years to assess whether people still remember the material."

The programme, which involves a 14-member panel and two rapporteurs overseeing operations, has been plagued by poor planning and financial mismanagement. Chiefs and panel members have repeatedly voiced concerns over unpaid allowances, a lack of resources, and the overall perception that the government is not taking the project seriously.

Despite these challenges, some leaders remain optimistic. They point to the recent efforts to ensure that key aspects of the programme - such as data collection and outreach - are being properly structured.

However, frustrations continue to mount, with many questioning whether the government will ever allocate the necessary funds to fully implement the programme. As the delays persist, there is growing concern that the victims of the Gukurahundi killings may never receive the closure they deserve.

Source - Southern Eye

Comments

Inyathi plot fo sale


Must Read

Mutsvangwa launches unrestrained attack on Chiwenga

2 hrs ago | 246 Views

ZLWVA endorses Chiwenga

2 hrs ago | 374 Views

Naked granny (96) raped

2 hrs ago | 184 Views

'Mnangagwa's haemorrhaging economy scares professionals,' Chamisa

2 hrs ago | 119 Views

Zadzamatura projects bumper harvest, as winter wheat cropping nears

2 hrs ago | 51 Views

Zanu-PF suspensions linked to fight for province's top post

3 hrs ago | 150 Views

Chiwenga, Mutsvangwa feud rocks Zanu-PF

3 hrs ago | 353 Views

Bulawayo seeks more land to bury its dead

3 hrs ago | 62 Views

Gateway car driver denied bail in robbery case

3 hrs ago | 118 Views

Sect leader in trouble for sex with minor

3 hrs ago | 127 Views

Bulawayo faces delays in infrastructure projects

3 hrs ago | 37 Views

Hubby accused of stealing wife's panties

3 hrs ago | 58 Views

Victim begs rapist to wear a condom

3 hrs ago | 102 Views

Burglar begs magistrate to send him to jail

3 hrs ago | 32 Views

Gwanda shuts down crime infested youth centre

3 hrs ago | 33 Views

Plumtree villagers steal from malayitsha

3 hrs ago | 40 Views

Zimbabwe to reform electricity pricing

3 hrs ago | 62 Views

Businessman dupes investor of US$48k in toilets deal

3 hrs ago | 18 Views

BCC dithers on vendors

3 hrs ago | 71 Views

BCC reduces parking exemption hours for senior citizens

3 hrs ago | 53 Views

Fresh wrangle rattles Mabhikwa chieftaincy

3 hrs ago | 24 Views

Highlanders surrender 2-goal lead

3 hrs ago | 24 Views

Mzilikazi win Bulawayo inter-district competition

3 hrs ago | 18 Views

Zimbabwe to slash taxes and fees

3 hrs ago | 35 Views

Zanu-PF warns members

3 hrs ago | 25 Views

Zimbabwe drafting new social media regulation law

3 hrs ago | 24 Views

Khumalo family challenges appointment of regent Chief Mabhikwa in Court

16 hrs ago | 835 Views

Tourists highlight Zimbabwe's road crisis with viral pothole photo

18 hrs ago | 2355 Views

SADC and EU strengthen ties with €163.9 million financing agreements

18 hrs ago | 165 Views

Zimbabwe to introduce parole system to ease prison overcrowding

19 hrs ago | 463 Views

The rise of female maskandi artists in Zimbabwe: A call to action

19 hrs ago | 427 Views

Zimbabwe introduces easy WhatsApp-based upgrade for plastic driver's licence

20 hrs ago | 5071 Views

Zimbabwean national kidnaps Portuguese businessman in South Africa

20 hrs ago | 752 Views

Book Review | Odyssey of Liberation: A Memoir of a Rebel Advocate

22 hrs ago | 148 Views

Ngezi Platinum Stars shine bright against Zwigananda FC

24 hrs ago | 438 Views

Zimbabwe included in proposed U.S. travel ban list

15 Mar 2025 at 12:30hrs | 6430 Views

Zimbabwe asset management landscape shifting

15 Mar 2025 at 12:01hrs | 181 Views

Zimbabwe, Botswana border impasse rages on

15 Mar 2025 at 11:58hrs | 4519 Views

Makomo set to bounce back from curatorship

15 Mar 2025 at 11:58hrs | 238 Views

Military Police exposes ZRP investigations

15 Mar 2025 at 11:18hrs | 778 Views

Brito still loves Bosso despite Fifa scandal

15 Mar 2025 at 10:28hrs | 212 Views

Axed Zanu-PF members pledge unwavering loyalty to party

15 Mar 2025 at 10:19hrs | 370 Views

Chief tells Minister to 'speak our local language'

15 Mar 2025 at 10:17hrs | 714 Views

Bulawayo City Council approves free use of venues for half marathon

15 Mar 2025 at 10:13hrs | 548 Views

Police vow enforcement against all illegal vendors

15 Mar 2025 at 10:12hrs | 165 Views

Directors of unregistered voluntary organisation face fresh charges

15 Mar 2025 at 10:12hrs | 88 Views

Directors of unregistered voluntary organisation face fresh charges

15 Mar 2025 at 10:10hrs | 52 Views

SA jails two Zimbabweans over R8m counterfeit goods deal

15 Mar 2025 at 10:10hrs | 119 Views

Slain cop's daughter pens emotional letter

15 Mar 2025 at 10:09hrs | 269 Views