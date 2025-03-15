Delays in hearings over Gukurahundi irk chiefs

News / Local

by Staff reporter

Some traditional chiefs in Matebeleland have voiced their frustration over the government's failure to adequately support the Gukurahundi outreach programme, citing a lack of financial commitment and political will as major hindrances to the initiative's progress.The outreach programme, which aims to find closure for the victims of the 1980s Gukurahundi mass killings, has been marred by unpaid allowances, delays, and uncertainty about the future of those involved. The chiefs, who were appointed by President Emmerson Mnangagwa to lead the programme, have been vocal about the mounting concerns that threaten the programme's effectiveness.The chiefs underwent training in Bulawayo last year on how to conduct the hearings and document testimonies from victims and survivors. The programme was initially set to begin last year but was postponed to early this year, only to stall again due to the lack of an operational budget.Chief Mathema from Gwanda, one of the chiefs tasked with overseeing the outreach programme, shared his frustration. He revealed that many of the personnel who had been trained to assist in documenting the hearings have either passed away or left for better opportunities due to prolonged delays and financial uncertainty."The most important thing for such a huge project is having a serious budget behind it," Chief Mathema said. "It is sad that we are still in the same position, and some trained people have died, while others have moved on to better prospects. The pace is dead, and I don't think the results will be good for the victims."Since the programme's inception, those involved in the training process, including chiefs and panel members, have struggled to receive their allowances. There is little hope that the money owed to them will be disbursed anytime soon, sources said.Chiefs Council president, Mtshane Khumalo, acknowledged the challenges faced by the programme but maintained a hopeful outlook. "Whenever there is a vacancy - whether due to employment opportunities, resignations, or other reasons - we bring in replacements," Khumalo said.Khumalo emphasized that despite the setbacks, the programme is moving forward. "We have finalised our budget for the outreach programme and identified the command centre," he added. "The programme is moving forward, and it is well-coordinated. As people on the ground, we are reporting exactly what is happening."However, Khumalo did not specify when the outreach programme would officially commence. "We are advancing at the moment and getting closer to reaching the outreach programme," he said. "Last week, we were doing a revision, going over the training from previous years to assess whether people still remember the material."The programme, which involves a 14-member panel and two rapporteurs overseeing operations, has been plagued by poor planning and financial mismanagement. Chiefs and panel members have repeatedly voiced concerns over unpaid allowances, a lack of resources, and the overall perception that the government is not taking the project seriously.Despite these challenges, some leaders remain optimistic. They point to the recent efforts to ensure that key aspects of the programme - such as data collection and outreach - are being properly structured.However, frustrations continue to mount, with many questioning whether the government will ever allocate the necessary funds to fully implement the programme. As the delays persist, there is growing concern that the victims of the Gukurahundi killings may never receive the closure they deserve.