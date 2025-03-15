Sect leader in trouble for sex with minor

News / Local

by Staff reporter

A self-styled prophet from Harare, who had a sexual relationship with a minor, was exposed after the girl's mother stumbled on explicit WhatsApp messages between the two.Marvelous Tunha from Glenview appeared before Harare magistrate Jacqueline Gara last week facing statutory rape charges.The victim's mother told the court that Tunha knew that her daughter was still very young and of school-going age.She told the court that sexual assault came to light after she came across some intimate conversations between Tunha and her daughter on WhatsApp.Tunha, who is the founder of St Joshua Apostolic Church, is denying the charges.He argued through his lawyer that the medical affidavit did not show any sign of sexual penetration.Prosecutors said the complainant and her mother were regular visitors at Tunha's shrine where they sought spiritual healing.At some point, Tunha asked for the minor's cellphone number, and they started communicating on WhatsApp.Prosecutors said Tunha later convinced the minor to have sexual intercourse with him on several occasions.A police report was made, leading to his arrest.