Gateway car driver denied bail in robbery case

News / Local

by Staff reporter

A gateway car driver involved in a daring robbery at a service station in Harare has been denied bail by the magistrate's court. Kuda Dzapasi (42) appeared before Harare magistrate Tilda Mazhande, who remanded him in custody and advised him to approach the High Court for bail.Dzapasi is accused of being part of a group that robbed Meru Service Station in Kuwadzana on March 11, making off with US$129,111. Prosecutors revealed that the suspects, armed with a 9mm Star pistol, disarmed a Fawcett Security guard at the station. They then threatened to shoot a cashier before fleeing with the stolen money.Dzapasi's accomplices are currently in custody. According to investigators, Dzapasi was located in Musami, Murewa, following a tip-off. His arrest led to the recovery of stolen property, including an AD Van valued at US$5,700. The case continues to unfold as detectives pursue further leads.