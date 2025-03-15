Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Bulawayo seeks more land to bury its dead

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
Bulawayo City Council has revealed plans to designate a portion of Good Hope Farm for burial services, as the city's cemeteries have run out of burial space, according to the latest council minutes.

The minutes indicate that the town planning department reported a growing need for additional burial sites, as local cemeteries such as Luveve and Umvutcha have reached full capacity. To address this, the council intends to open up new cemetery sites to meet the increasing demand.

A section of the city's Masterplan earmarked Good Hope Farm, located to the north of the city center, as a potential cemetery site. The farm, currently not used for agricultural purposes, spans 43 hectares and is owned by the City of Bulawayo. A deeds search confirmed that the land was suitable for the project, as Subdivision B of Mapani is government-owned, while Umvutcha B is privately held.

The proposed cemetery site can accommodate up to 80,000 graves, located approximately 17 kilometers from the city center. However, the minutes highlight the need for infrastructure upgrades to facilitate access, including the rehabilitation of Victoria Falls Road, Sterling Road, and Bulawayo Drive. A new 6.7-kilometer road would need to be constructed to support the increased traffic to the site.

Councillor Sikhululekile Moyo raised concerns about the Marvel and Pumula South cemeteries, which were previously gazetted but are not operational. The Pumula South Cemetery is located in a rocky area, making grave production difficult, while the Marvel Cemetery has limited access, especially from Harare Road. To address these issues, the council recommended that the 43-hectare portion of Good Hope Farm be handed over to the Health Services Department for further action and development.

Bulawayo has been grappling with a shortage of burial space following the decommissioning of West Park, Luveve, Athlone, and Hyde Park cemeteries. Burials are still taking place at these sites, but only in reserved graves or as second interments.

The council's proposal for the new cemetery is seen as a crucial step in addressing the city's ongoing burial space crisis.

Source - Southern Eye

Comments

Inyathi plot fo sale


Must Read

Zapu bemoans Zimbabwe's ailing health sector

7 mins ago | 3 Views

Mutsvangwa launches unrestrained attack on Chiwenga

2 hrs ago | 326 Views

ZLWVA endorses Chiwenga

2 hrs ago | 505 Views

Naked granny (96) raped

2 hrs ago | 253 Views

'Mnangagwa's haemorrhaging economy scares professionals,' Chamisa

3 hrs ago | 146 Views

Zadzamatura projects bumper harvest, as winter wheat cropping nears

3 hrs ago | 56 Views

Zanu-PF suspensions linked to fight for province's top post

4 hrs ago | 176 Views

Chiwenga, Mutsvangwa feud rocks Zanu-PF

4 hrs ago | 421 Views

Gateway car driver denied bail in robbery case

4 hrs ago | 124 Views

Sect leader in trouble for sex with minor

4 hrs ago | 136 Views

Delays in hearings over Gukurahundi irk chiefs

4 hrs ago | 51 Views

Bulawayo faces delays in infrastructure projects

4 hrs ago | 37 Views

Hubby accused of stealing wife's panties

4 hrs ago | 68 Views

Victim begs rapist to wear a condom

4 hrs ago | 124 Views

Burglar begs magistrate to send him to jail

4 hrs ago | 37 Views

Gwanda shuts down crime infested youth centre

4 hrs ago | 41 Views

Plumtree villagers steal from malayitsha

4 hrs ago | 44 Views

Zimbabwe to reform electricity pricing

4 hrs ago | 70 Views

Businessman dupes investor of US$48k in toilets deal

4 hrs ago | 23 Views

BCC dithers on vendors

4 hrs ago | 85 Views

BCC reduces parking exemption hours for senior citizens

4 hrs ago | 58 Views

Fresh wrangle rattles Mabhikwa chieftaincy

4 hrs ago | 30 Views

Highlanders surrender 2-goal lead

4 hrs ago | 28 Views

Mzilikazi win Bulawayo inter-district competition

4 hrs ago | 22 Views

Zimbabwe to slash taxes and fees

4 hrs ago | 40 Views

Zanu-PF warns members

4 hrs ago | 26 Views

Zimbabwe drafting new social media regulation law

4 hrs ago | 69 Views

Khumalo family challenges appointment of regent Chief Mabhikwa in Court

17 hrs ago | 840 Views

Tourists highlight Zimbabwe's road crisis with viral pothole photo

18 hrs ago | 2516 Views

SADC and EU strengthen ties with €163.9 million financing agreements

19 hrs ago | 169 Views

Zimbabwe to introduce parole system to ease prison overcrowding

20 hrs ago | 469 Views

The rise of female maskandi artists in Zimbabwe: A call to action

20 hrs ago | 427 Views

Zimbabwe introduces easy WhatsApp-based upgrade for plastic driver's licence

20 hrs ago | 5445 Views

Zimbabwean national kidnaps Portuguese businessman in South Africa

21 hrs ago | 756 Views

Book Review | Odyssey of Liberation: A Memoir of a Rebel Advocate

23 hrs ago | 149 Views

Ngezi Platinum Stars shine bright against Zwigananda FC

15 Mar 2025 at 12:50hrs | 440 Views

Zimbabwe included in proposed U.S. travel ban list

15 Mar 2025 at 12:30hrs | 6524 Views

Zimbabwe asset management landscape shifting

15 Mar 2025 at 12:01hrs | 181 Views

Zimbabwe, Botswana border impasse rages on

15 Mar 2025 at 11:58hrs | 4610 Views

Makomo set to bounce back from curatorship

15 Mar 2025 at 11:58hrs | 238 Views

Military Police exposes ZRP investigations

15 Mar 2025 at 11:18hrs | 783 Views

Brito still loves Bosso despite Fifa scandal

15 Mar 2025 at 10:28hrs | 212 Views

Axed Zanu-PF members pledge unwavering loyalty to party

15 Mar 2025 at 10:19hrs | 376 Views

Chief tells Minister to 'speak our local language'

15 Mar 2025 at 10:17hrs | 717 Views

Bulawayo City Council approves free use of venues for half marathon

15 Mar 2025 at 10:13hrs | 592 Views

Police vow enforcement against all illegal vendors

15 Mar 2025 at 10:12hrs | 166 Views

Directors of unregistered voluntary organisation face fresh charges

15 Mar 2025 at 10:12hrs | 88 Views

Directors of unregistered voluntary organisation face fresh charges

15 Mar 2025 at 10:10hrs | 52 Views

SA jails two Zimbabweans over R8m counterfeit goods deal

15 Mar 2025 at 10:10hrs | 119 Views