Chiwenga, Mutsvangwa feud rocks Zanu-PF

News / Local

by Staff reporter

ZANU-PF national spokesperson, Christopher Mutsvangwa, has been secretly recorded making derogatory remarks about Vice President Constantino Chiwenga, whom he describes as a cruel, unelectable, and uneducated leader. The explosive audio, obtained by UK-based investigative unit Dug Up, has exposed deepening factional divisions within Zimbabwe's ruling party, particularly between President Emmerson Mnangagwa and Chiwenga.In the leaked conversation, Mutsvangwa openly criticizes Chiwenga's leadership qualities, making disparaging remarks about his education and competence. He even suggests that Chiwenga cannot differentiate between the letters ‘R' and ‘L', implying a lack of formal education. Mutsvangwa also claims that Chiwenga's failure to win popular support renders him unelectable, stating, “This guy wants to be anointed as the President's successor. He wants to remove him but while in the process of removing him he is saying the President should anoint him. How do you do that?”The recorded comments hint at the widening rift within ZANU-PF as the party approaches its next elective congress. Chiwenga reportedly seeks an uncontested endorsement as the party's first secretary and as a potential presidential candidate for 2028, but Mutsvangwa and others within the party question his ability to lead.Mutsvangwa's remarks also touch on Chiwenga's handling of personal matters, including his ex-wife Marry Mubaiwa, who has been embroiled in legal battles and health issues. Mutsvangwa claims that Chiwenga's treatment of his ex-wife, who suffers from acute lymphoedema, has tainted his image among female voters. “Can you imagine, half of the electorate are women in this country and you have decapitated the limbs of your former wife through cruelty and you are refusing her to see the children...he reeks of cruelty against all women in the country, he cannot win so he does not want elections,” Mutsvangwa says in the recording.The leaked conversation fuels speculation surrounding a purported agreement between Mnangagwa and Chiwenga regarding a handover of power. While Mnangagwa has insisted on a democratic electoral process rather than automatic succession, Chiwenga's camp reportedly advocates for his endorsement as the chosen successor. Mutsvangwa's comments, however, cast doubt on Chiwenga's political future, suggesting his military background is insufficient preparation for governance.In the recording, Mutsvangwa also critiques Chiwenga's lack of formal education, stating, "If you want to know that a Shona-speaking person did not go to school, ask that they pronounce the letter L...Going to war is no substitute for illiteracy and ignorance, we went to war from universities."The authenticity of the recording could not be immediately verified, as Mutsvangwa was unavailable for comment. However, the remarks have sparked a sharp response from the General Chiwenga Voluntary Supporters Association (GCVSA), which accused Mutsvangwa of attempting to destabilize Zimbabwe's leadership and advance a Western-backed succession plot. The GCVSA described Mutsvangwa's attacks as part of a broader scheme to sideline true revolutionaries in favor of "puppets."Mutsvangwa's comments come just days after the expulsion of central committee member Blessed Geza, who called for Mnangagwa's resignation over allegations of incompetence and corruption. Several other ZANU-PF officials were also suspended or fired for promoting factionalism and undermining the party's unity.ZANU-PF chairperson Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri recently condemned factionalism within the party, warning that it posed a “national security threat.” She emphasized the need for unity and criticized divisive behavior that could play into the hands of opposition forces. Muchinguri-Kashiri's statements seem to target officials who have been publicly attacking Chiwenga over the 2030 succession agenda.Mutsvangwa's tirade against Chiwenga further illustrates the widening rift within the ruling party as Mnangagwa's succession remains a contentious issue. Despite Mnangagwa's insistence that he will not extend his term beyond 2028, ZANU-PF officials, including commissar Munyaradzi Machacha, have continued to promote the idea of extending his tenure.As the 2028 elections draw nearer, these internal power struggles within ZANU-PF will likely have a significant impact on the future of the party and the political landscape of Zimbabwe.