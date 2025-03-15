Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Chiwenga, Mutsvangwa feud rocks Zanu-PF

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
ZANU-PF national spokesperson, Christopher Mutsvangwa, has been secretly recorded making derogatory remarks about Vice President Constantino Chiwenga, whom he describes as a cruel, unelectable, and uneducated leader. The explosive audio, obtained by UK-based investigative unit Dug Up, has exposed deepening factional divisions within Zimbabwe's ruling party, particularly between President Emmerson Mnangagwa and Chiwenga.

In the leaked conversation, Mutsvangwa openly criticizes Chiwenga's leadership qualities, making disparaging remarks about his education and competence. He even suggests that Chiwenga cannot differentiate between the letters ‘R' and ‘L', implying a lack of formal education. Mutsvangwa also claims that Chiwenga's failure to win popular support renders him unelectable, stating, “This guy wants to be anointed as the President's successor. He wants to remove him but while in the process of removing him he is saying the President should anoint him. How do you do that?”

The recorded comments hint at the widening rift within ZANU-PF as the party approaches its next elective congress. Chiwenga reportedly seeks an uncontested endorsement as the party's first secretary and as a potential presidential candidate for 2028, but Mutsvangwa and others within the party question his ability to lead.

Mutsvangwa's remarks also touch on Chiwenga's handling of personal matters, including his ex-wife Marry Mubaiwa, who has been embroiled in legal battles and health issues. Mutsvangwa claims that Chiwenga's treatment of his ex-wife, who suffers from acute lymphoedema, has tainted his image among female voters. “Can you imagine, half of the electorate are women in this country and you have decapitated the limbs of your former wife through cruelty and you are refusing her to see the children...he reeks of cruelty against all women in the country, he cannot win so he does not want elections,” Mutsvangwa says in the recording.

The leaked conversation fuels speculation surrounding a purported agreement between Mnangagwa and Chiwenga regarding a handover of power. While Mnangagwa has insisted on a democratic electoral process rather than automatic succession, Chiwenga's camp reportedly advocates for his endorsement as the chosen successor. Mutsvangwa's comments, however, cast doubt on Chiwenga's political future, suggesting his military background is insufficient preparation for governance.

In the recording, Mutsvangwa also critiques Chiwenga's lack of formal education, stating, "If you want to know that a Shona-speaking person did not go to school, ask that they pronounce the letter L...Going to war is no substitute for illiteracy and ignorance, we went to war from universities."

The authenticity of the recording could not be immediately verified, as Mutsvangwa was unavailable for comment. However, the remarks have sparked a sharp response from the General Chiwenga Voluntary Supporters Association (GCVSA), which accused Mutsvangwa of attempting to destabilize Zimbabwe's leadership and advance a Western-backed succession plot. The GCVSA described Mutsvangwa's attacks as part of a broader scheme to sideline true revolutionaries in favor of "puppets."

Mutsvangwa's comments come just days after the expulsion of central committee member Blessed Geza, who called for Mnangagwa's resignation over allegations of incompetence and corruption. Several other ZANU-PF officials were also suspended or fired for promoting factionalism and undermining the party's unity.

ZANU-PF chairperson Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri recently condemned factionalism within the party, warning that it posed a “national security threat.” She emphasized the need for unity and criticized divisive behavior that could play into the hands of opposition forces. Muchinguri-Kashiri's statements seem to target officials who have been publicly attacking Chiwenga over the 2030 succession agenda.

Mutsvangwa's tirade against Chiwenga further illustrates the widening rift within the ruling party as Mnangagwa's succession remains a contentious issue. Despite Mnangagwa's insistence that he will not extend his term beyond 2028, ZANU-PF officials, including commissar Munyaradzi Machacha, have continued to promote the idea of extending his tenure.

As the 2028 elections draw nearer, these internal power struggles within ZANU-PF will likely have a significant impact on the future of the party and the political landscape of Zimbabwe.

Source - the standard

Comments

Inyathi plot fo sale


Must Read

Mutsvangwa launches unrestrained attack on Chiwenga

2 hrs ago | 244 Views

ZLWVA endorses Chiwenga

2 hrs ago | 373 Views

Naked granny (96) raped

2 hrs ago | 182 Views

'Mnangagwa's haemorrhaging economy scares professionals,' Chamisa

2 hrs ago | 119 Views

Zadzamatura projects bumper harvest, as winter wheat cropping nears

2 hrs ago | 51 Views

Zanu-PF suspensions linked to fight for province's top post

3 hrs ago | 150 Views

Bulawayo seeks more land to bury its dead

3 hrs ago | 62 Views

Gateway car driver denied bail in robbery case

3 hrs ago | 118 Views

Sect leader in trouble for sex with minor

3 hrs ago | 127 Views

Delays in hearings over Gukurahundi irk chiefs

3 hrs ago | 48 Views

Bulawayo faces delays in infrastructure projects

3 hrs ago | 37 Views

Hubby accused of stealing wife's panties

3 hrs ago | 58 Views

Victim begs rapist to wear a condom

3 hrs ago | 102 Views

Burglar begs magistrate to send him to jail

3 hrs ago | 32 Views

Gwanda shuts down crime infested youth centre

3 hrs ago | 33 Views

Plumtree villagers steal from malayitsha

3 hrs ago | 40 Views

Zimbabwe to reform electricity pricing

3 hrs ago | 62 Views

Businessman dupes investor of US$48k in toilets deal

3 hrs ago | 18 Views

BCC dithers on vendors

3 hrs ago | 71 Views

BCC reduces parking exemption hours for senior citizens

3 hrs ago | 53 Views

Fresh wrangle rattles Mabhikwa chieftaincy

3 hrs ago | 24 Views

Highlanders surrender 2-goal lead

3 hrs ago | 24 Views

Mzilikazi win Bulawayo inter-district competition

3 hrs ago | 18 Views

Zimbabwe to slash taxes and fees

3 hrs ago | 35 Views

Zanu-PF warns members

3 hrs ago | 25 Views

Zimbabwe drafting new social media regulation law

3 hrs ago | 24 Views

Khumalo family challenges appointment of regent Chief Mabhikwa in Court

16 hrs ago | 835 Views

Tourists highlight Zimbabwe's road crisis with viral pothole photo

18 hrs ago | 2355 Views

SADC and EU strengthen ties with €163.9 million financing agreements

18 hrs ago | 165 Views

Zimbabwe to introduce parole system to ease prison overcrowding

19 hrs ago | 463 Views

The rise of female maskandi artists in Zimbabwe: A call to action

19 hrs ago | 427 Views

Zimbabwe introduces easy WhatsApp-based upgrade for plastic driver's licence

20 hrs ago | 5069 Views

Zimbabwean national kidnaps Portuguese businessman in South Africa

20 hrs ago | 752 Views

Book Review | Odyssey of Liberation: A Memoir of a Rebel Advocate

22 hrs ago | 148 Views

Ngezi Platinum Stars shine bright against Zwigananda FC

24 hrs ago | 438 Views

Zimbabwe included in proposed U.S. travel ban list

15 Mar 2025 at 12:30hrs | 6429 Views

Zimbabwe asset management landscape shifting

15 Mar 2025 at 12:01hrs | 181 Views

Zimbabwe, Botswana border impasse rages on

15 Mar 2025 at 11:58hrs | 4519 Views

Makomo set to bounce back from curatorship

15 Mar 2025 at 11:58hrs | 238 Views

Military Police exposes ZRP investigations

15 Mar 2025 at 11:18hrs | 778 Views

Brito still loves Bosso despite Fifa scandal

15 Mar 2025 at 10:28hrs | 212 Views

Axed Zanu-PF members pledge unwavering loyalty to party

15 Mar 2025 at 10:19hrs | 370 Views

Chief tells Minister to 'speak our local language'

15 Mar 2025 at 10:17hrs | 714 Views

Bulawayo City Council approves free use of venues for half marathon

15 Mar 2025 at 10:13hrs | 548 Views

Police vow enforcement against all illegal vendors

15 Mar 2025 at 10:12hrs | 165 Views

Directors of unregistered voluntary organisation face fresh charges

15 Mar 2025 at 10:12hrs | 88 Views

Directors of unregistered voluntary organisation face fresh charges

15 Mar 2025 at 10:10hrs | 52 Views

SA jails two Zimbabweans over R8m counterfeit goods deal

15 Mar 2025 at 10:10hrs | 119 Views

Slain cop's daughter pens emotional letter

15 Mar 2025 at 10:09hrs | 269 Views