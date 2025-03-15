Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Zanu-PF suspensions linked to fight for province's top post

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago
Former Zanu-PF Harare South lawmaker Shadreck Mashayamombe has become the latest casualty in the growing factional infighting within the ruling party, which has been further fueled by a campaign to extend President Emmerson Mnangagwa's term until 2030. The move, which is linked to the 2030 succession plan, has divided party loyalties and intensified power struggles ahead of the 2028 elections.

Despite Mnangagwa's repeated statements that he will not seek an extension beyond his second term in 2028, loyalists to the president are continuing to push for the 2030 agenda, raising tensions within the party. Several Zanu-PF officials were recently expelled or suspended, having been linked to the camp supporting Vice President Constantino Chiwenga as Mnangagwa's successor and opposing the 2030 plan.

A letter surfaced on social media last week, purportedly confirming Mashayamombe's suspension. However, the authenticity of the letter remains unverified. According to Zanu-PF sources in Harare, Mashayamombe, a former provincial commissar, has been targeted by Harare chairman Goodwills Masimirembwa, who fears Mashayamombe will challenge him for the top provincial post. Masimirembwa is a staunch advocate for the 2030 plan and views Mashayamombe as a potential threat.

Mashayamombe is reportedly gaining popularity among party members, with many pushing for him to take over as provincial chairperson from Masimirembwa, whose leadership has been marred by accusations of land grabs, abuse of party infrastructure, and using the 2030 campaign to eliminate political opponents. Last month, during a restructuring exercise, Zanu-PF supporters rejected being coerced into chanting the 2030 slogan, further highlighting dissatisfaction with the current leadership.

A Zanu-PF official from the Harare politburo described Mashayamombe's suspension as “null and void,” citing a breach of party protocol. “Disciplinary action must originate at the branch level, not the province,” the official stated, adding that the suspension was improperly issued by Ephraim Fundukwa, Masimirembwa's deputy, and lacked proper procedures. “A cell member can only be suspended by the branch, not the province. This action was more about personal vendettas than a legitimate process.”

Mashayamombe himself has confirmed that he has not received an official suspension letter, and Masimirembwa could not be reached for comment on the matter.

Zanu-PF national chairperson, Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri, recently condemned the weaponization of the 2030 resolution, accusing certain party officials of using the agenda to fuel factionalism. “It is shameful for any leader to engage in primitive and barbaric political bickering that divides the party. Such behavior only benefits opposition forces,” Muchinguri-Kashiri stated.

During Zanu-PF's annual conference in Bulawayo, the ruling party adopted the controversial resolution to extend Mnangagwa's term to 2030, but the proposal has been met with growing resistance from within the party. With tensions escalating, the internal rifts in Zanu-PF appear set to continue shaping the party's future as the 2028 elections draw nearer.

Source - the standard

