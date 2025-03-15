News / Local

by Staff reporter

CIO finds no credible protest plans in Zimbabwe despite online threats pic.twitter.com/0vdyPE2jGU — Bulawayo24 News (@Bulawayo24News) March 16, 2025

A recent survey conducted by the Zimbabwe Central Intelligence Unit has revealed that despite online threats from the diaspora community, there are no credible plans for protests or demonstrations in Zimbabwe linked to the so-called 31 March movement.Lovemore Matuke, the current Minister of State for Provincial Affairs in the Office of the President and Cabinet of Zimbabwe and a member of parliament says the findings come amid increased social media activity from Zimbabweans abroad, some of whom have been calling for mass action against the government. However, the intelligence report indicates that while there is online agitation, there is no evidence of organized protests on the ground within the country.Government sources suggest that security agencies are closely monitoring online discussions but have not detected any significant mobilization efforts within Zimbabwe. Officials have dismissed the diaspora-driven calls for demonstrations as lacking local traction.Over the years, Zimbabwean authorities have often accused opposition-linked diaspora groups of fueling unrest through social media, with little impact on actual political developments within the country. The government maintains that it remains committed to ensuring peace and stability.Meanwhile, civic society organizations have urged authorities to respect citizens’ rights to peaceful protest while also calling for dialogue between the government and disaffected Zimbabweans at home and abroad.