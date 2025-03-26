Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Cape Independence Briton NOT a South African citizen

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
Craig says CIAG is in talks with the Trump administration for a planned meeting in April to gain support for Western Cape secession.

The Cape Independence Advocacy Group (CIAG) leader, Phil Craig, has slammed the South African government for the slow process of finalising his citizenship.

Craig, of British descent, has lived in South Africa for more than 20 years.

Last week, the South African government confirmed that he is not a citizen of the country but a permanent resident.

In an interview with The Citizen, Craig said Home Affairs is to blame for his citizenship problems.

"Like many people in SA, I have struggled for many years with dysfunction at the Department of Home Affairs.

"It is ironic that the president would use my lack of citizenship against me despite me being entitled to citizenship and attempting to claim it when the well-recorded inefficiencies of his government are the reason I don't have it," he said.

Craig said he is in initial engagements with the United States' Trump administration about a planned meeting in April. The meeting is part of Craig's efforts to garner support for the cessation of the Western Cape (WC).

"We are at an advanced stage of planning, but we engaged our government in good faith and have not finalised our US arrangements because the period we offered the government to raise any legal objections has not yet expired. It expires later today," he said.

Craig said he was within his rights as a permanent resident to advocate for the independence of the Western Cape.

"I am currently a permanent resident and have been for many years, and I am advocating for Cape Independence in accordance with the rights the constitution affords me now.

"The question is not whether the president personally likes what I am doing; the question is, do I have a legal right to do it? The answer is unequivocally yes!" he said.

There have been some attempts by political parties and other individuals to force Craig out of the country through online petitions. He has been accused of sowing division in the country.

However, he denied that he had come to South Africa with bad intentions.

"To some people I am a hero, to others a villain. That is the nature of politics. Of course, our opponents would like to see me sidelined.

"In many regards, this is testament to how effective we are being in advancing the idea of Cape Independence," he said.

Meanwhile, Craig says it is not only white people in the Western Cape who support his idea of an independent Western Cape.

"Polling shows a sizeable minority of black voters in the WC support Cape Independence, and we, the executive team that runs the CIAG, is multi-racial and include black people.

"Cape Independence is about improving the lives of all the people of the WC and, as the race group who are currently the least privileged, black people have the most to gain from Cape Independence. It will bring economic prosperity, jobs, better services, and law and order," he said.

The Citizen has contacted the Department of Home Affairs for comment on Craig's claims. However, there was no comment at the time this article was published.

Source - The Citizen
More on: #Craig, #Independence,

Comments


Must Read

Zimbabwe to host South Africa and New Zealand for Tests and T20I tri-series

17 mins ago | 2 Views

High school teacher acquitted for fondling learner's manhood

35 mins ago | 123 Views

Suspect bites police officer's leg

42 mins ago | 84 Views

Mnangagwa swears in Sanyatwe as Minister of Sports

1 hr ago | 157 Views

UN judge from Uganda is convicted in the UK of forcing a woman into slavery

4 hrs ago | 281 Views

Blessed Geza drops another 'bombshell' escalates scathing attacks

4 hrs ago | 1445 Views

Who benefits from Zanu-PF infighting?

4 hrs ago | 602 Views

Has Mnangagwa played his joker too soon?

4 hrs ago | 942 Views

Onismor Bhasera returns to SuperSport United as Coach

4 hrs ago | 159 Views

Mnangagwa sweats over March 31 protests

4 hrs ago | 839 Views

Zwigananda FC trying to capture Rufaro Stadium

4 hrs ago | 249 Views

CIO charged with human trafficking

4 hrs ago | 259 Views

Vapostori call for peace ahead of March 31 protests

4 hrs ago | 91 Views

Zimsec in registration mop-up exercise

4 hrs ago | 74 Views

Mnangagwa turns to vendors to thwart 31 March protest

4 hrs ago | 577 Views

Zimbabwe's Health ministry in budget quandary

4 hrs ago | 118 Views

Bulawayo deputy mayor to have his day in court over bribery allegations

4 hrs ago | 64 Views

Bulawayo businesses flee CBD to suburbs

4 hrs ago | 274 Views

Pfumvudza pearl millet variety grows unusually tall without maturing

4 hrs ago | 57 Views

Mnangagwa issues stern warning

4 hrs ago | 363 Views

Zanu-PF MPs hail Minister of potholes, team

4 hrs ago | 102 Views

Police imposes weapons ban ahead of anti-Mnangagwa protests

4 hrs ago | 125 Views

Businesswoman wins trademark dispute against ONA Brands

4 hrs ago | 52 Views

Charles Prince Airport set to become an international airport

4 hrs ago | 133 Views

Zimbabwe govt to launch e-library for schools

4 hrs ago | 31 Views

Nkosinathi Ncube led ZINARA scoops top award for revenue collection

4 hrs ago | 38 Views

Mnangagwa, Ruto to set terms of reference for DRC mediation panel

4 hrs ago | 46 Views

Elderly Bulawayo couple sentenced for exploiting bank glitch

4 hrs ago | 278 Views

ZDVI to engage legislators as WhatsApp ground is created for diaspora and MPs interaction before 31 March 2025

11 hrs ago | 410 Views

Mnangagwa missed one fact: Unlike Mugabe, he has never been genuinely respected within ZANU-PF

11 hrs ago | 713 Views

WATCH: Blessed Geza declares war on corruption, Names Zanu-PF 'looters'

12 hrs ago | 2520 Views

Govt distances itself from school fundraising directive

16 hrs ago | 231 Views

Masca workers continue to raise concerns over a cocktail of issues

18 hrs ago | 768 Views

Kirsty Coventry relocates to Lausanne, Switzerland

26 Mar 2025 at 08:44hrs | 2762 Views

Mohadi honoured with Induna Matshe Leadership Excellence Award

26 Mar 2025 at 07:39hrs | 708 Views

DA's Zille calls for unity among Zimbabwean opposition leaders

26 Mar 2025 at 07:04hrs | 1589 Views

Garwe challenged to release Gweru report

26 Mar 2025 at 06:54hrs | 915 Views

Man fatally attacked after dispute over beer

26 Mar 2025 at 06:54hrs | 652 Views

BCC to train firefighters in Matebeleland region

26 Mar 2025 at 06:52hrs | 365 Views

Vendors demand justice against Insiza councillor

26 Mar 2025 at 06:52hrs | 639 Views

Harare man jailed for forging ex-minister's property title deed

26 Mar 2025 at 06:51hrs | 403 Views

NRZ flags increase in rail-road level crossing accidents

26 Mar 2025 at 06:51hrs | 107 Views

Illegal forex trader shot and robbed in Bulawayo

26 Mar 2025 at 06:50hrs | 633 Views

Man 'robs' ex-girlfriend at knife-point

26 Mar 2025 at 06:49hrs | 340 Views

Man 'stabs' neighbour with hooked wire

26 Mar 2025 at 06:48hrs | 216 Views

2 suspected Chivayo lobola robbers appear in court

26 Mar 2025 at 06:48hrs | 337 Views

Suspected robber arrested after escaping from custody

26 Mar 2025 at 06:47hrs | 251 Views

School temporarily closed amid suspected spiritual attack

26 Mar 2025 at 06:47hrs | 318 Views

Diaspora remittances surge 7,5% in February

26 Mar 2025 at 06:46hrs | 102 Views