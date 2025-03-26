Mnangagwa swears in Sanyatwe as Minister of Sports

News / Local

by Staff reporter

President Emmerson Mnangagwa officially swore in Lieutenant General (Rtd) Anselem Sanyatwe as the new Minister of Sport, Recreation, Arts and Culture this morning at a ceremony held at State House in Harare.Sanyatwe, who was retired as the Commander of the Zimbabwe National Army, takes over the ministry from Dr. Kirsty Coventry, who recently made history by being elected as the president of the International Olympic Committee (IOC). Dr. Coventry's new international role necessitated her stepping down from her post as Minister of Sport, Recreation, Arts and Culture, paving the way for Sanyatwe's appointment.Lieutenant General (Rtd) Sanyatwe, who is known for his role in Zimbabwe's military, now faces the challenge of advancing Zimbabwe's sports and cultural policies. His appointment comes at a time when Zimbabwe is eager to strengthen its position in the international sporting arena and improve local infrastructure and opportunities for youth.As the new Minister of Sport, Recreation, Arts and Culture, Sanyatwe will oversee the development of sports programs, recreational facilities, and cultural projects across the nation, as well as further Zimbabwe's participation in global sporting events.