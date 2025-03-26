Bosso gear up for Zwigananda FC showdown

News / Local

by Staff reporter

Highlanders head coach Kelvin Kaindu is optimistic about having a fully fit squad as his side prepares to host Premier Soccer League debutants Scottland FC at Barbourfields Stadium on Sunday.The Bulawayo giants have been struggling with injuries and a transfer ban, which has now been lifted, forcing them to rely on a depleted squad in their opening three league matches. However, Kaindu is pleased with the squad’s recovery and expects a strong performance this weekend."We are back, the league resumes, and we are playing Scottland on Sunday. There is so much in terms of expectations from everybody, but we are happy that in terms of our medical bill, most of our players are almost getting back to 100 percent in terms of their match fitness," said Kaindu.Bosso used the FIFA international break for a week-long team bonding camp in Beitbridge, where they also played friendly matches against Bishopstone and Dulibadzimu. Kaindu believes the tour was beneficial in strengthening team cohesion and sharpening match fitness."We are back after a week break. We tried to use the few days of the break that FIFA had given to just bring the team together, to do a bit of team bonding. We had travelled out of town, and it really helped us. We also had a practice match, and there were positives that we picked from the outing," he added.With a near-full squad available and momentum from their training camp, Highlanders will be looking to secure maximum points against Scottland FC in front of their home crowd.