Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Bosso gear up for Zwigananda FC showdown

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Highlanders head coach Kelvin Kaindu is optimistic about having a fully fit squad as his side prepares to host Premier Soccer League debutants Scottland FC at Barbourfields Stadium on Sunday.

The Bulawayo giants have been struggling with injuries and a transfer ban, which has now been lifted, forcing them to rely on a depleted squad in their opening three league matches. However, Kaindu is pleased with the squad’s recovery and expects a strong performance this weekend.

"We are back, the league resumes, and we are playing Scottland on Sunday. There is so much in terms of expectations from everybody, but we are happy that in terms of our medical bill, most of our players are almost getting back to 100 percent in terms of their match fitness," said Kaindu.

Bosso used the FIFA international break for a week-long team bonding camp in Beitbridge, where they also played friendly matches against Bishopstone and Dulibadzimu. Kaindu believes the tour was beneficial in strengthening team cohesion and sharpening match fitness.

"We are back after a week break. We tried to use the few days of the break that FIFA had given to just bring the team together, to do a bit of team bonding. We had travelled out of town, and it really helped us. We also had a practice match, and there were positives that we picked from the outing," he added.

With a near-full squad available and momentum from their training camp, Highlanders will be looking to secure maximum points against Scottland FC in front of their home crowd.

Source - the chronicle

Comments


Must Read

ConCourt dismisses AfriForum's application for leave to appeal 'Kill the boer' ruling

29 mins ago | 13 Views

Mnangagwa appoints new Zimbabwe National Army commander

35 mins ago | 199 Views

Police deploy to counter Geza's March 31 anti-Mnangagwa protests

2 hrs ago | 347 Views

Mnangagwa targets Chiwenga faction

2 hrs ago | 310 Views

Zanu-PF councillor jailed for contempt of court

2 hrs ago | 84 Views

Mnangagwa regime's intolerance to demonstrations is what threatens peace and stability in Zimbabwe

6 hrs ago | 402 Views

Why There Are No Contender for Zanu PF Leadership Post-Mnangagwa

6 hrs ago | 445 Views

ED hailed for stopping the raids of vendors

6 hrs ago | 703 Views

Former CCC supporters adopt Blessed Geza as their leader?

7 hrs ago | 910 Views

Zimbabwe to host South Africa and New Zealand for Tests and T20I tri-series

8 hrs ago | 139 Views

High school teacher acquitted for fondling learner's manhood

8 hrs ago | 1244 Views

Suspect bites police officer's leg

8 hrs ago | 557 Views

Mnangagwa swears in Sanyatwe as Minister of Sports

9 hrs ago | 841 Views

Cape Independence Briton NOT a South African citizen

9 hrs ago | 476 Views

UN judge from Uganda is convicted in the UK of forcing a woman into slavery

11 hrs ago | 496 Views

Blessed Geza drops another 'bombshell' escalates scathing attacks

11 hrs ago | 3205 Views

Who benefits from Zanu-PF infighting?

11 hrs ago | 942 Views

Has Mnangagwa played his joker too soon?

11 hrs ago | 1632 Views

Onismor Bhasera returns to SuperSport United as Coach

12 hrs ago | 297 Views

Mnangagwa sweats over March 31 protests

12 hrs ago | 2458 Views

Zwigananda FC trying to capture Rufaro Stadium

12 hrs ago | 338 Views

CIO charged with human trafficking

12 hrs ago | 464 Views

Vapostori call for peace ahead of March 31 protests

12 hrs ago | 147 Views

Zimsec in registration mop-up exercise

12 hrs ago | 136 Views

Mnangagwa turns to vendors to thwart 31 March protest

12 hrs ago | 959 Views

Zimbabwe's Health ministry in budget quandary

12 hrs ago | 220 Views

Bulawayo deputy mayor to have his day in court over bribery allegations

12 hrs ago | 165 Views

Bulawayo businesses flee CBD to suburbs

12 hrs ago | 1054 Views

Pfumvudza pearl millet variety grows unusually tall without maturing

12 hrs ago | 98 Views

Mnangagwa issues stern warning

12 hrs ago | 569 Views

Zanu-PF MPs hail Minister of potholes, team

12 hrs ago | 155 Views

Police imposes weapons ban ahead of anti-Mnangagwa protests

12 hrs ago | 218 Views

Businesswoman wins trademark dispute against ONA Brands

12 hrs ago | 88 Views

Charles Prince Airport set to become an international airport

12 hrs ago | 208 Views

Zimbabwe govt to launch e-library for schools

12 hrs ago | 64 Views

Nkosinathi Ncube led ZINARA scoops top award for revenue collection

12 hrs ago | 88 Views

Mnangagwa, Ruto to set terms of reference for DRC mediation panel

12 hrs ago | 67 Views

Elderly Bulawayo couple sentenced for exploiting bank glitch

12 hrs ago | 466 Views

ZDVI to engage legislators as WhatsApp ground is created for diaspora and MPs interaction before 31 March 2025

19 hrs ago | 426 Views

Mnangagwa missed one fact: Unlike Mugabe, he has never been genuinely respected within ZANU-PF

19 hrs ago | 876 Views

WATCH: Blessed Geza declares war on corruption, Names Zanu-PF 'looters'

19 hrs ago | 3178 Views

Govt distances itself from school fundraising directive

23 hrs ago | 257 Views

Masca workers continue to raise concerns over a cocktail of issues

26 Mar 2025 at 16:50hrs | 992 Views

Kirsty Coventry relocates to Lausanne, Switzerland

26 Mar 2025 at 08:44hrs | 3039 Views

Mohadi honoured with Induna Matshe Leadership Excellence Award

26 Mar 2025 at 07:39hrs | 749 Views

DA's Zille calls for unity among Zimbabwean opposition leaders

26 Mar 2025 at 07:04hrs | 1661 Views

Garwe challenged to release Gweru report

26 Mar 2025 at 06:54hrs | 928 Views

Man fatally attacked after dispute over beer

26 Mar 2025 at 06:54hrs | 660 Views

BCC to train firefighters in Matebeleland region

26 Mar 2025 at 06:52hrs | 409 Views