Mnangagwa targets Chiwenga faction

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Tensions ran high at the Zanu-PF politburo meeting yesterday as President Emmerson Mnangagwa subtly took aim at a faction within the ruling party that is reportedly backing his deputy, Vice President Constantino Chiwenga.

Addressing party members, Mnangagwa emphasized the importance of adhering to the Zanu-PF constitution and warned against "malcontents and rogue delusional elements" seeking to disrupt party unity. His remarks were seen as a veiled warning to party dissenters, signaling possible expulsions for those challenging his leadership.

"As Zanu-PF is a colossal revolutionary party, we have a job to do and a vision to deliver for the good of the people of our great motherland, Zimbabwe," Mnangagwa declared. While some members applauded his statement, Chiwenga remained notably expressionless, offering only a single clap in contrast to his usual enthusiastic support.

Mnangagwa continued, "I applaud all my fellow citizens from across the country for their clarity, national consciousness, and patriotism that continue to squash efforts by malcontents and rogue delusional elements bent on disturbing our peace, unity, and harmony. Pasi navo (down with them)."

Again, while some politburo members clapped in agreement, Chiwenga remained silent, further fueling speculation of growing divisions within the party.

The President reinforced the party's stance, stating, "Zanu-PF is an unstoppable train. In Zanu-PF, we follow the party constitution all the time - morning, afternoon, and night. Our party constitution is sacred, like the roots and trunk of a tree, and the members are its branches. As with any other revolution, those who do not toe the correct line of the revolution must fall by the wayside."

His remarks come amid escalating tensions within the ruling party, as factions continue to jostle for influence ahead of the 2028 elections. The clear rift between Mnangagwa and Chiwenga was evident, with the Vice President's reserved demeanor raising further questions about his political position within Zanu-PF's ongoing power struggle.

