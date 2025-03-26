Police deploy to counter Geza's March 31 anti-Mnangagwa protests

News / Local

by Staff reporter

With anti-President Emmerson Mnangagwa demonstrations planned for March 31, the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has announced full deployment of officers across the country, warning that any attempts to disrupt peace and security will be met with firm action.In a statement, the ZRP emphasized that Zimbabwe remains peaceful and urged citizens to continue their daily activities without fear of disruption."The Zimbabwe Republic Police acknowledges the peaceful environment currently obtaining in the country and urges the public to continue undertaking social and economic activities without any disturbances. In the same vein, the police have deployed members to maintain law and order in both urban and rural setups in all parts of the country," read the statement.Authorities have also cautioned against individuals and groups using social media to incite unrest, vowing to take legal action against those spreading "alarm and despondency" online."The law will definitely take its course against individuals and groups who seek to undermine peace and security in the country, including those using social media to cause alarm and despondency among Zimbabweans," the police added.Security forces are urging the public to cooperate with officers on duty and report any acts of incitement or attempts to interfere with public order. The ZRP has also provided contact numbers for citizens to report any disturbances, reaffirming its commitment to enforcing stability.The heavy police presence comes amid rising political tensions, with opposition activists calling for nationwide demonstrations against Mnangagwa's leadership. The government has, however, dismissed the planned protests as a threat to national stability, with state security agencies taking a hardline stance against any form of dissent.