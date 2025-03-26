Mnangagwa appoints new Zimbabwe National Army commander

News / Local

by Staff reporter

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has appointed Major-General Emmanuel Matatu as the new Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA) commander, promoting him to the rank of Lieutenant-General. Matatu replaces retired Lt-Gen Anselem Sanyatwe, who has been reassigned as Minister of Sports following Kirsty Coventry's departure to take up her new role as International Olympic Committee president.Matatu, who previously served as the ZNA Chief of Staff (Administration), has steadily risen through the military ranks. In 2021, he was promoted from Brigadier-General to Major-General when Lt-Gen David Sigauke was appointed ZNA commander.His appointment continues a pattern of leadership changes within the army. Sigauke had succeeded the late Lt-Gen Edzai Chimonyo, who passed away in July 2021. Chimonyo, in turn, had taken over from General Philip Valerio Sibanda in 2017 when Sibanda was elevated to Zimbabwe Defence Forces (ZDF) commander. Sibanda had replaced retired General Constantino Chiwenga, who now serves as Vice-President.Matatu's elevation comes at a time of increased political and security realignments within the government, reinforcing Mnangagwa's influence over the military as he continues to consolidate power ahead of upcoming political developments.Major General Matatu is an ex ZPRA veteran. He attended Thekwane High School in Plumtree, and during the liberation struggle, he trained at the Zambian Military Academy, Kohima.