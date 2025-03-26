Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Mnangagwa appoints new Zimbabwe National Army commander

by Staff reporter
15 mins ago | Views
President Emmerson Mnangagwa has appointed Major-General Emmanuel Matatu as the new Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA) commander, promoting him to the rank of Lieutenant-General. Matatu replaces retired Lt-Gen Anselem Sanyatwe, who has been reassigned as Minister of Sports following Kirsty Coventry's departure to take up her new role as International Olympic Committee president.

Matatu, who previously served as the ZNA Chief of Staff (Administration), has steadily risen through the military ranks. In 2021, he was promoted from Brigadier-General to Major-General when Lt-Gen David Sigauke was appointed ZNA commander.

His appointment continues a pattern of leadership changes within the army. Sigauke had succeeded the late Lt-Gen Edzai Chimonyo, who passed away in July 2021. Chimonyo, in turn, had taken over from General Philip Valerio Sibanda in 2017 when Sibanda was elevated to Zimbabwe Defence Forces (ZDF) commander. Sibanda had replaced retired General Constantino Chiwenga, who now serves as Vice-President.

Matatu's elevation comes at a time of increased political and security realignments within the government, reinforcing Mnangagwa's influence over the military as he continues to consolidate power ahead of upcoming political developments.

Major General Matatu is an ex ZPRA veteran. He attended Thekwane High School in Plumtree, and during the liberation struggle, he trained at the Zambian Military Academy, Kohima.

Source - byo24news
More on: #Matatu, #ZNA, #Commander

Comments


Must Read

Cell phone thieves at Macheso's show jailed

6 mins ago | 2 Views

ConCourt dismisses AfriForum's application for leave to appeal 'Kill the boer' ruling

47 mins ago | 28 Views

Police deploy to counter Geza's March 31 anti-Mnangagwa protests

2 hrs ago | 421 Views

Mnangagwa targets Chiwenga faction

2 hrs ago | 379 Views

Bosso gear up for Zwigananda FC showdown

2 hrs ago | 87 Views

Zanu-PF councillor jailed for contempt of court

2 hrs ago | 102 Views

Mnangagwa regime's intolerance to demonstrations is what threatens peace and stability in Zimbabwe

6 hrs ago | 410 Views

Why There Are No Contender for Zanu PF Leadership Post-Mnangagwa

6 hrs ago | 449 Views

ED hailed for stopping the raids of vendors

6 hrs ago | 728 Views

Former CCC supporters adopt Blessed Geza as their leader?

7 hrs ago | 916 Views

Zimbabwe to host South Africa and New Zealand for Tests and T20I tri-series

8 hrs ago | 139 Views

High school teacher acquitted for fondling learner's manhood

8 hrs ago | 1259 Views

Suspect bites police officer's leg

9 hrs ago | 565 Views

Mnangagwa swears in Sanyatwe as Minister of Sports

9 hrs ago | 848 Views

Cape Independence Briton NOT a South African citizen

9 hrs ago | 486 Views

UN judge from Uganda is convicted in the UK of forcing a woman into slavery

12 hrs ago | 500 Views

Blessed Geza drops another 'bombshell' escalates scathing attacks

12 hrs ago | 3254 Views

Who benefits from Zanu-PF infighting?

12 hrs ago | 951 Views

Has Mnangagwa played his joker too soon?

12 hrs ago | 1643 Views

Onismor Bhasera returns to SuperSport United as Coach

12 hrs ago | 301 Views

Mnangagwa sweats over March 31 protests

12 hrs ago | 2502 Views

Zwigananda FC trying to capture Rufaro Stadium

12 hrs ago | 341 Views

CIO charged with human trafficking

12 hrs ago | 464 Views

Vapostori call for peace ahead of March 31 protests

12 hrs ago | 148 Views

Zimsec in registration mop-up exercise

12 hrs ago | 137 Views

Mnangagwa turns to vendors to thwart 31 March protest

12 hrs ago | 962 Views

Zimbabwe's Health ministry in budget quandary

12 hrs ago | 220 Views

Bulawayo deputy mayor to have his day in court over bribery allegations

12 hrs ago | 168 Views

Bulawayo businesses flee CBD to suburbs

12 hrs ago | 1077 Views

Pfumvudza pearl millet variety grows unusually tall without maturing

12 hrs ago | 99 Views

Mnangagwa issues stern warning

12 hrs ago | 573 Views

Zanu-PF MPs hail Minister of potholes, team

12 hrs ago | 156 Views

Police imposes weapons ban ahead of anti-Mnangagwa protests

12 hrs ago | 218 Views

Businesswoman wins trademark dispute against ONA Brands

12 hrs ago | 88 Views

Charles Prince Airport set to become an international airport

12 hrs ago | 212 Views

Zimbabwe govt to launch e-library for schools

12 hrs ago | 66 Views

Nkosinathi Ncube led ZINARA scoops top award for revenue collection

12 hrs ago | 89 Views

Mnangagwa, Ruto to set terms of reference for DRC mediation panel

12 hrs ago | 68 Views

Elderly Bulawayo couple sentenced for exploiting bank glitch

12 hrs ago | 467 Views

ZDVI to engage legislators as WhatsApp ground is created for diaspora and MPs interaction before 31 March 2025

19 hrs ago | 426 Views

Mnangagwa missed one fact: Unlike Mugabe, he has never been genuinely respected within ZANU-PF

19 hrs ago | 879 Views

WATCH: Blessed Geza declares war on corruption, Names Zanu-PF 'looters'

19 hrs ago | 3190 Views

Govt distances itself from school fundraising directive

23 hrs ago | 257 Views

Masca workers continue to raise concerns over a cocktail of issues

26 Mar 2025 at 16:50hrs | 998 Views

Kirsty Coventry relocates to Lausanne, Switzerland

26 Mar 2025 at 08:44hrs | 3051 Views

Mohadi honoured with Induna Matshe Leadership Excellence Award

26 Mar 2025 at 07:39hrs | 749 Views

DA's Zille calls for unity among Zimbabwean opposition leaders

26 Mar 2025 at 07:04hrs | 1662 Views

Garwe challenged to release Gweru report

26 Mar 2025 at 06:54hrs | 928 Views

Man fatally attacked after dispute over beer

26 Mar 2025 at 06:54hrs | 660 Views