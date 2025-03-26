Latest News Editor's Choice


ConCourt dismisses AfriForum's application for leave to appeal 'Kill the boer' ruling

by Staff reporter
52 mins ago
The Constitutional Court has dismissed AfriForum's application for leave to appeal over the "Kill the boer" chant.

The apex court found that there were no reasonable prospects of success in the matter.

The matter emanates from a previous judgment of the Equality Court that dismissed the lobby group's application, finding that the chant did not constitute hate speech.

The test for leave to appeal is that a matter must have reasonable prospects of success and there should be compelling reasons why the appeal should be granted.

Now the raging battle of the "Kill the boer" chant has been laid to rest, as the Constitutional Court found that there were no prospects of success in AfriForum's application for leave to appeal.

The decision by the apex court comes in the midst of the group's comments on the international stage that Afrikaaners were the target of human rights abuses as a result of legislation in the country.  

The specialist court in 2020 found that the chant did not constitute hate speech and an attempt by AfriForum to overturn the decision at the Supreme Court of Appeal was also unsuccessful.

The order of the Constitutional Court has now brought finality to the matter.

