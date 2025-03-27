Who is Lieutenant General Emmanuel Matatu?

News / Local

by Staff reporter

Lieutenant General Emmanuel Matatu has been appointed as Zimbabwe's new Army Commander, bringing decades of military experience to the country's top defence position.Matatu's journey in the armed forces began in the mid-1970s when he left Thekwane High School in Plumtree to join the liberation struggle. He was part of a group of approximately 1,200 cadres who underwent military training in Mwembeshi, Zambia, during Zimbabwe's fight for independence.Among his notable training peers were retired Major-General Stanford Khumalo (Madliwa), Major-General William Dube Bhuzhwa (Major-General Nicholas Dube), Major-General (Retired) Chancellor Diye, and Brigadier-General Simo Maseko.Following his initial training, Matatu was among 95 ZPRA cadres selected for an officer cadet course at the prestigious Zambian Military Academy in Kohima. His selection was based on frontline combat experience, alongside other key commanders such as Colonel (Retired) Waison Tshipa, former Southern Front commanders Carlos Mudzingwa and Irvine Khulekani Sibhona (Baberton Mzwambila). Some candidates were chosen from newly trained soldiers, while others, like Lt-Col (Retired) Muleya and Major-General (Retired) Chancellor Diye, were identified as academically gifted individuals suited for leadership roles.Matatu steadily rose through the ranks, serving as a Brigadier General for nearly two decades before being promoted to Major General in 2021.Highly regarded by his peers, Matatu is known for his discipline, administrative skills, and strategic leadership. His appointment comes at a crucial time in Zimbabwe's military and political landscape, as internal party tensions and succession debates continue to shape national discourse.His leadership is expected to play a critical role in maintaining stability within the defence forces while navigating the evolving political and security environment.