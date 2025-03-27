Latest News Editor's Choice


Bulawayo policeman shot dead in Tshabalala

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago
A police officer was shot and killed while attending to a crime scene in Tshabalala suburb on Thursday night. The slain officer has been identified as Sergeant Abel Masava.

According to reports, Sgt Masava was on duty with another officer, accompanying two complainants to the scene of a reported crime when they encountered a group of five men passing by. Sources say he approached the group to inquire about their presence in the area when one of the suspects suddenly pulled out a firearm and shot him in the head.

Sgt Masava was rushed to a local hospital but succumbed to his injuries shortly after arrival.

Police have yet to issue an official statement regarding the fatal shooting, and investigations into the incident are ongoing. The shooting has sent shockwaves through the community, with law enforcement agencies now intensifying efforts to track down the assailants.

Authorities are urging anyone with information to come forward to assist in the manhunt.

Source - the herald
