12 United Methodist pastors resign over homosexuality

Twelve senior pastors from the United Methodist Church (UMC) in Zimbabwe have resigned in protest against the church's recent decision to remove its long-standing condemnation of homosexuality.At a press conference in Harare this morning, Reverend Forbes Matonga confirmed the resignations, citing a fundamental departure from Christian teachings."Now your beloved church fully embraces this sin and even celebrates it as God's gift," said Rev. Matonga.The resignations follow last year's General Conference of the United Methodist Church in the United States, where church leadership voted 523-161 to revise its Social Principles. The decision eliminated language stating that homosexuality is "incompatible with Christian teaching" and allowed for the ordination and appointment of self-avowed practicing homosexuals.The Zimbabwean delegation was among those who strongly opposed the vote.Pastor Maria Masamba, one of the resigning clergy members, expressed deep concerns about the impact of the policy shift."I'm not talking about being modern or progressive; I'm talking about the very fabric of our society," she said."If we start to normalise homosexual relationships within the church, what does that mean for the future of our families, our communities, and the world? It's not about being old-fashioned or close-minded; it's about preserving the human race."The resignations signal growing tensions within the global UMC community, particularly in Africa, where conservative church leaders have repeatedly clashed with their Western counterparts over doctrinal changes on sexuality.It remains to be seen how the split will affect United Methodist congregations in Zimbabwe, as more conservative pastors weigh their future within the church.