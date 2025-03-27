Mnangagwa fumes over Geza's 'treasonous' plot to oust him

News / Local

by Staff reporter

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has dismissed calls for his resignation by a faction of war veterans as "treasonous," vowing to crush planned protests on March 31.Speaking at a Zanu PF central committee meeting in Harare on Thursday, Mnangagwa also took aim at what he called "chameleon-like characters" within the ruling party, in a rare public acknowledgment of factional divisions."It is most unfortunate that a retrogressive trend has emerged, with some members of our party showing their chameleon-like characters as willing accessories to our detractors," Mnangagwa said."Their actions are an affront to the party's principles and grossly taint our country's image as well as the gains of our liberation struggle. These rogue opportunists will soon meet their fate."War Veterans Demand Mnangagwa's OusterA faction of independence war veterans has emerged as one of the strongest voices of opposition to Mnangagwa's eight-year rule, accusing the 82-year-old leader of leadership failures and surrounding himself with "criminals" who benefit from corrupt state contracts.Two leaders of the movement, Blessed Geza and Andreas Mathibela, are reported to have fled the country to escape sedition charges.Geza, believed to be aligned with Vice President Constantino Chiwenga, has released YouTube videos calling for a nationwide "uprising" to remove Mnangagwa from power on March 31.Security Forces on High AlertWhile it remains unclear whether the war veterans' call to action will gain traction, Mnangagwa is not taking any chances. Security forces have been deployed across the country, and the president recently retired army commander Lieutenant General Anselem Sanyatwe, amid speculation of a potential coup plot involving former allies.Mnangagwa, however, expressed confidence in his party's ability to withstand internal dissent, insisting that Zimbabweans should ignore the planned protests."People are called upon to go about their business as usual on March 31," he said. "Our state security infrastructure is in place to protect property and the safety of all Zimbabweans, from Plumtree to Mutare, Chirundu to Beitbridge."With tensions escalating, Zimbabwe's political landscape remains highly volatile as the ruling party grapples with internal divisions and rising discontent.