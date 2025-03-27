Latest News Editor's Choice


Regent Chief Mabhikwa divides Khumalos

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago
Regent Chief Mabhikwa of Lupane has vowed to continue executing her duties despite ongoing challenges to her appointment. This comes after a faction of the Khumalo clan filed a High Court application challenging her leadership role.

The chieftainship became vacant following the tragic road accident death of Chief Mabhikwa (Vusumuzi Khumalo) on May 22, 2022. Initially, John Khumalo, the late chief's uncle, was appointed acting chief. However, in a move that stirred controversy, Ms. Zanele Khumalo (35) was appointed regent chief earlier this year by the Government. She was entrusted with the role for a period of nine years until the late chief's son, Wayne Makhosemvelo Khumalo, reaches adulthood and assumes the position of substantive chief.

A faction within the Khumalo family has strongly opposed the appointment, arguing that cultural traditions do not allow for women to ascend to the chieftainship. Despite this, Regent Chief Mabhikwa remains undeterred.

Speaking briefly during the commissioning of two classroom blocks at Gobakhulu Primary School in Jotsholo on Tuesday, she addressed the ongoing legal challenges.

"I am aware that some members of the Khumalo clan have taken the matter to the High Court. However, I will not stop executing my duties as regent chief," she said.

The regent chief emphasized her willingness to respect any future High Court judgment but made it clear that she would continue her work until that time.

"I will stand guided by the High Court judgment at whatever time it will be delivered, but for now, I am executing my duties as mandated," she added.

Her comments reaffirmed her commitment to fulfilling her responsibilities despite the family dispute and the legal challenges surrounding her appointment. The outcome of the High Court application remains to be seen, but for now, Regent Chief Mabhikwa remains firmly in her role.

Source - The Chronicle

