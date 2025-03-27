Firebombing marks deadly escalation in Zanu-PF succession battle?

News / Local

by Staff reporter

The ongoing power struggle within Zanu-PF reached a deadly new height with the firebombing of business premises belonging to prominent moguls supporting President Emmerson Mnangagwa. This act of violence is a chilling reminder of the intensifying battle for control of the country's future leadership.The firebombing targeted business moguls Kuda Tagwirei, Wicknell Chivayo, Tino Machakaire, and John Mangudya – all of whom are aligned with Mnangagwa in the fierce succession battle within the ruling party. The attack, which involved the setting of cars on fire, is seen as a clear warning amid the dangerous escalation of factional tensions.This power struggle has been brewing for years, particularly after the ousting of former President Robert Mugabe in November 2017. Since then, Mnangagwa has faced a fierce challenge from a faction led by Vice President Constantino Chiwenga.At the heart of the division are the war veterans, led by Blessed Geza, who have openly called for Mnangagwa's resignation, accusing him of leading a corrupt and incompetent regime. They argue that Mnangagwa has failed to fulfill his promises and is incapable of effectively leading the country.Meanwhile, Chiwenga has been subtly critical of Mnangagwa's rule, using innuendo to question the President's governance, particularly focusing on the issue of corruption, which he has labeled a national security threat. These tensions have pushed the ruling party to the brink, with the growing internal rift setting the stage for a political showdown that could reshape Zanu-PF's leadership and direction.The firebombing incident is not an isolated event but a symptom of the deeper power struggle. In recent weeks, there have been reports of mysterious break-ins and other forms of intimidation against individuals aligned with Mnangagwa's camp.One particularly shocking incident involved Chivayo's in-laws, who were robbed at gunpoint of almost US$75,000 – part of a US$125,000 lobola payment made for his wife, Lucy Lulu Muteke. The stolen money is believed to have been taken by a group of armed assailants in a politically motivated robbery aimed at sending a warning to Chivayo, who has become a symbol of Mnangagwa's alleged cronyism.Insiders suggest that these violent acts, including the firebombing, are part of a wider attempt to destabilize Mnangagwa's support base and force a shift in the balance of power within the party.As the situation continues to unfold, it is evident that the stakes have never been higher. Mnangagwa's future now hangs in the balance as tensions within Zanu-PF spiral into dangerous territory. With the country on the brink of turmoil, it remains to be seen whether the President can maintain his hold on power or if this volatile political crisis will lead to significant change.