Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Firebombing marks deadly escalation in Zanu-PF succession battle?

by Staff reporter
54 mins ago | Views
The ongoing power struggle within Zanu-PF reached a deadly new height with the firebombing of business premises belonging to prominent moguls supporting President Emmerson Mnangagwa. This act of violence is a chilling reminder of the intensifying battle for control of the country's future leadership.

The firebombing targeted business moguls Kuda Tagwirei, Wicknell Chivayo, Tino Machakaire, and John Mangudya – all of whom are aligned with Mnangagwa in the fierce succession battle within the ruling party. The attack, which involved the setting of cars on fire, is seen as a clear warning amid the dangerous escalation of factional tensions.

This power struggle has been brewing for years, particularly after the ousting of former President Robert Mugabe in November 2017. Since then, Mnangagwa has faced a fierce challenge from a faction led by Vice President Constantino Chiwenga.

At the heart of the division are the war veterans, led by Blessed Geza, who have openly called for Mnangagwa's resignation, accusing him of leading a corrupt and incompetent regime. They argue that Mnangagwa has failed to fulfill his promises and is incapable of effectively leading the country.

Meanwhile, Chiwenga has been subtly critical of Mnangagwa's rule, using innuendo to question the President's governance, particularly focusing on the issue of corruption, which he has labeled a national security threat. These tensions have pushed the ruling party to the brink, with the growing internal rift setting the stage for a political showdown that could reshape Zanu-PF's leadership and direction.

The firebombing incident is not an isolated event but a symptom of the deeper power struggle. In recent weeks, there have been reports of mysterious break-ins and other forms of intimidation against individuals aligned with Mnangagwa's camp.

One particularly shocking incident involved Chivayo's in-laws, who were robbed at gunpoint of almost US$75,000 – part of a US$125,000 lobola payment made for his wife, Lucy Lulu Muteke. The stolen money is believed to have been taken by a group of armed assailants in a politically motivated robbery aimed at sending a warning to Chivayo, who has become a symbol of Mnangagwa's alleged cronyism.

Insiders suggest that these violent acts, including the firebombing, are part of a wider attempt to destabilize Mnangagwa's support base and force a shift in the balance of power within the party.

As the situation continues to unfold, it is evident that the stakes have never been higher. Mnangagwa's future now hangs in the balance as tensions within Zanu-PF spiral into dangerous territory. With the country on the brink of turmoil, it remains to be seen whether the President can maintain his hold on power or if this volatile political crisis will lead to significant change.

Source - online
More on: #Firebomb, #Cars, #Zanu-PF

Comments


Must Read

Regent Chief Mabhikwa divides Khumalos

2 hrs ago | 109 Views

Mnangagwa fumes over Geza's 'treasonous' plot to oust him

2 hrs ago | 450 Views

12 United Methodist pastors resign over homosexuality

2 hrs ago | 280 Views

Bulawayo policeman shot dead in Tshabalala

2 hrs ago | 356 Views

Zimbabwe govt workers moonlight as street vendors

2 hrs ago | 159 Views

Judge faces serious allegations of attempting to defraud Zimasco

2 hrs ago | 150 Views

Who is Lieutenant General Emmanuel Matatu?

2 hrs ago | 713 Views

Lt Gen Sanyatwe dilemma revealed

3 hrs ago | 570 Views

Who is winning, Mnangagwa or Chiwenga?

3 hrs ago | 587 Views

Zimbabweans reduced to a placid, apathetic lot with no agency

3 hrs ago | 78 Views

Chivayo splashes R4.2 million on Cars for security team in South Africa

3 hrs ago | 556 Views

Cars firebombed outside Chivayo, Tagwirei's properties

3 hrs ago | 1469 Views

ED 2030 Agenda: The one seeking selfish ambition, dividing the nation and threatening national stability

3 hrs ago | 136 Views

Why should citizens pay for ZESA's failure to provide reliable power

3 hrs ago | 99 Views

Actions for defense of African countries took place in European capitals

3 hrs ago | 74 Views

Police flood streets to crush anti-government protests

9 hrs ago | 1922 Views

Geza apologizes to opposition for past atrocities

9 hrs ago | 1933 Views

Warriors court Morocco

9 hrs ago | 557 Views

NetOne launches MoGigs to bridge digital divide

9 hrs ago | 375 Views

Weapons ban spreads across Zimbabwe as police gird for March 31 protests

9 hrs ago | 381 Views

Chirumanzu chieftainship wrangle takes unexpected turn

9 hrs ago | 445 Views

Dog attacks on the rise in Bulawayo

9 hrs ago | 297 Views

Bulawayo faces water crisis as ageing infrastructure fails

9 hrs ago | 144 Views

Zapu decries deteriorating public health system in Bulawayo

9 hrs ago | 117 Views

Baboons terrorise Pumula residents

9 hrs ago | 204 Views

Municipal police across Zimbabwe to get arresting powers

9 hrs ago | 253 Views

Sanyatwe expressed his gratitude to Mnangagwa

9 hrs ago | 269 Views

Zimbabwe security services on high alert

9 hrs ago | 249 Views

Zimbabwe engages diaspora community to boost investment

9 hrs ago | 69 Views

Zimra manager in court

9 hrs ago | 362 Views

Bafana Bafana must be sanctioned by Fifa for cheating

9 hrs ago | 702 Views

Zimbabwe's monthly inflation drops to 0% in March 2025

9 hrs ago | 145 Views

Hubby (39) kills wife (59)

20 hrs ago | 1271 Views

Cell phone thieves at Macheso's show jailed

21 hrs ago | 746 Views

ConCourt dismisses AfriForum's application for leave to appeal 'Kill the boer' ruling

21 hrs ago | 339 Views

Mnangagwa appoints new Zimbabwe National Army commander

21 hrs ago | 3734 Views

Police deploy to counter Geza's March 31 anti-Mnangagwa protests

22 hrs ago | 2037 Views

Mnangagwa targets Chiwenga faction

23 hrs ago | 2993 Views

Bosso gear up for Zwigananda FC showdown

23 hrs ago | 592 Views

Zanu-PF councillor jailed for contempt of court

23 hrs ago | 274 Views

Mnangagwa regime's intolerance to demonstrations is what threatens peace and stability in Zimbabwe

27 Mar 2025 at 12:13hrs | 594 Views

Why There Are No Contender for Zanu PF Leadership Post-Mnangagwa

27 Mar 2025 at 12:10hrs | 592 Views

ED hailed for stopping the raids of vendors

27 Mar 2025 at 12:07hrs | 1163 Views

Former CCC supporters adopt Blessed Geza as their leader?

27 Mar 2025 at 10:58hrs | 1183 Views

Zimbabwe to host South Africa and New Zealand for Tests and T20I tri-series

27 Mar 2025 at 10:04hrs | 164 Views

High school teacher acquitted for fondling learner's manhood

27 Mar 2025 at 09:46hrs | 1638 Views

Suspect bites police officer's leg

27 Mar 2025 at 09:39hrs | 801 Views

Mnangagwa swears in Sanyatwe as Minister of Sports

27 Mar 2025 at 09:08hrs | 932 Views

Cape Independence Briton NOT a South African citizen

27 Mar 2025 at 09:05hrs | 707 Views