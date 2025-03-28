CID officer up for second murder charge

News / Local

by Staff reporter

A Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) officer, Detective Farai Simudzirai, who was on suspension in connection with a murder case, has been implicated in another fatal incident. The incident, which occurred on March 16, 2025, raises serious concerns about accountability within the police force and how a suspended officer was allowed to remain in the line of duty.Simudzirai, 43, was suspended in July 2024 after being involved in a deadly altercation at a night club in Karoi, which led to the death of fellow officer Privilege Hove. Despite his suspension, Simudzirai was found on active duty on March 16, 2025, where he was involved in a high-speed chase with armed robbers along the Masvingo-Beitbridge highway.According to the details presented in court, Simudzirai teamed up with Detective Constable Simbabure, who was on duty, to conduct surveillance and intelligence gathering at Lundi Business Centre. This was despite Simudzirai's official suspension. At approximately 11:30 PM, the officers responded to a highway robbery that had taken place earlier in the evening at the 120km peg along the Masvingo-Beitbridge road.Using a white Nissan Wingroad, which they had been authorized to use, the officers pursued a Mazda B1800 pickup truck that had been parked near the scene of the robbery. Upon approaching the vehicle, the driver sped off, prompting the officers to give chase. The pursuit continued for about 30 kilometers, during which Simudzirai, using a service AK rifle, fired at the fleeing vehicle.Tragically, one of the bullets struck Shadreck Madzore, 24, from Runesu Village in Zaka, who was in the Mazda B1800. One bullet entered through Madzore's left breast and exited through his left shoulder, while another struck him in the right side of his pubic area, exiting through his right buttock. Madzore was rushed to Rutenga Clinic, where he later succumbed to his injuries. He was being prepared for transfer to Neshuro District Hospital when he passed away.Simudzirai appeared before Masvingo Magistrate Elizabeth Hanzie on March 24, 2025, where he was remanded in custody until his trial continues on April 8, 2025. He faces serious charges related to the shooting death of Madzore.This latest incident involving Simudzirai casts further doubt on the integrity of the police force, particularly in light of his prior suspension. In the first case, Simudzirai had been involved in a fatal altercation at a night club in Karoi on April 20, 2024, where he allegedly stabbed his fellow officer, Privilege Hove, to death during a fight with another individual. The incident led to Simudzirai's suspension, yet he was still allowed to perform duties in a police capacity.The public has raised questions about the lack of accountability and oversight within the ZRP. How was Simudzirai allowed to continue functioning as a police officer while under suspension for such serious allegations? This incident has sparked calls for better management and stricter adherence to disciplinary procedures within the police force.The ongoing legal proceedings will determine Simudzirai's fate, but in the meantime, his actions continue to raise alarms about the need for greater scrutiny of police officers' conduct and the effectiveness of the internal disciplinary processes.Isabel Pambuka is the prosecutor handling the case.