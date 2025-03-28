Latest News Editor's Choice


Business as usual on March 31, says War veterans faction

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
The Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans Association (ZNLWVA) has thrown its weight behind President Emmerson Mnangagwa, dismissing planned nationwide demonstrations on March 31 as a plot to destabilize the country.

Speaking at a press conference in Masvingo today, ZNLWVA national chairperson Cephas Ncube urged citizens to ignore calls for civil unrest, which he said were being orchestrated by rogue elements with a hidden agenda.

ZNLWVA national executive members and provincial chairpersons were present at the briefing, where they reaffirmed their loyalty to Mnangagwa's leadership and denounced efforts to mobilize mass protests.

"As war veterans, we want to make it clear that we fully support our patron, President Mnangagwa, who is the Zanu-PF First Secretary, Head of Government, and Commander-in-Chief of the Defence Forces," Ncube declared.

He accused protest organizers of attempting to derail Zimbabwe's economic progress and disrupt national stability.

"Those calling for demonstrations on March 31 seek to sabotage our economy, peace, and development," Ncube stated. "We urge Zimbabweans to ignore the rogue elements' rantings and to continue with their businesses as usual. Work for your families and do not be misled by people with nefarious agendas."

ZNLWVA provincial chairpersons echoed these sentiments, describing the planned protests as the work of anti-government forces determined to create chaos.

The war veterans' stance comes amid growing political tensions, with opposition elements and disgruntled factions within the ruling party reportedly pushing back against Mnangagwa's continued rule.

As the March 31 date approaches, the government has increased security deployments across the country to deter potential unrest, signaling its determination to quash any threats to its authority.

Source - The Sunday Mail

