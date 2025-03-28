Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Zimbabwean police officers receive unexpected $50 payment?

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Unconfirmed reports suggest that members of the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) have received an unexpected payment of $50 each in their bank accounts just days before nationwide protests against President Emmerson Mnangagwa, scheduled for Monday.

The sudden deposit has raised speculation about the government's intentions, with some critics suggesting it is an attempt to secure the loyalty of the police force ahead of potential civil unrest. Others believe the payment may be a routine allowance or an incentive for officers expected to be on high alert during the demonstrations.

The alleged payments come at a time of heightened political tension in Zimbabwe, with growing calls for mass protests against Mnangagwa's leadership. Organized by military-backed war veterans and opposition groups, the demonstrations are expected to challenge Mnangagwa's push to extend his rule beyond the constitutional limit.

A security analyst, speaking on condition of anonymity, said, "This payment is highly suspicious, given the timing. It looks like an attempt to keep the police force happy and ensure their full cooperation in quelling the protests."

Police officers have in the past been accused of using excessive force against demonstrators, particularly during politically motivated protests. If the reports of the $50 payments are accurate, they could further fuel public perceptions of state institutions being used to suppress dissent.

There has been no official statement from the Ministry of Home Affairs or the ZRP regarding the alleged payments. Efforts to reach police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi for comment were unsuccessful.

The Zimbabwean government has faced growing criticism for its handling of economic hardships, political repression, and corruption allegations. The upcoming protests, if they proceed, are expected to be a significant test for Mnangagwa's administration, which has been accused of using state security forces to silence opposition.

With police presence reportedly increasing in major cities ahead of the planned protests, it remains unclear whether the demonstrations will be allowed to proceed or if authorities will clamp down on dissent before it gains momentum.

If confirmed, the payments to police officers could further deepen suspicions about the government's response to the crisis, as Zimbabweans prepare for what could be a decisive moment in the country's political landscape.

Source - online

Comments


Must Read

Zimbabwe police marathon postponed

2 hrs ago | 107 Views

The idea of Zimbabwe and Matabeleland question

2 hrs ago | 127 Views

Chibaya, Machingauta convicted for unlawful gathering

2 hrs ago | 184 Views

Business as usual on March 31, says War veterans faction

2 hrs ago | 205 Views

King Mzilikazi and the MaKoni (Mabvakure) people

9 hrs ago | 677 Views

Geza Revolution gaining ground

9 hrs ago | 2219 Views

Zimbabwe's worst-designed city: Zimre Park, Ruwa

9 hrs ago | 649 Views

Zimbabweans' Dilemma: To Support the Geza Revolution or Not?

9 hrs ago | 531 Views

Instead of focusing on crushing public dissent, a wise leader would have addressed their grievances

9 hrs ago | 318 Views

Mnangagwa contemplates declaring State of Emergency?

10 hrs ago | 2016 Views

CID officer up for second murder charge

10 hrs ago | 974 Views

Midlands State University pushing to promote a Shona-centric education system

10 hrs ago | 531 Views

ZETDC introduces dodgy mandatory $25 electrical inspections fee

10 hrs ago | 238 Views

Zwigananda FC owner raises atakes ahead of Highlanders clash

10 hrs ago | 291 Views

Zimbabweans jailed for killing South African soldier

10 hrs ago | 276 Views

BornFreesforED condemn planned protests

10 hrs ago | 79 Views

Lt-Gen Emmanuel Matatu conferred with insignia following promotion

10 hrs ago | 215 Views

Zanu-PF confident of victory in Glen View

10 hrs ago | 65 Views

5 more suspects appear in court over Chivayo lobola robbery

10 hrs ago | 173 Views

War veterans faction condemn planned protests

10 hrs ago | 133 Views

Geza's selective apology fails to extend the same for Gukurahundi atrocities

22 hrs ago | 1396 Views

Firebombing marks deadly escalation in Zanu-PF succession battle?

28 Mar 2025 at 13:53hrs | 3588 Views

Regent Chief Mabhikwa divides Khumalos

28 Mar 2025 at 13:03hrs | 867 Views

Mnangagwa fumes over Geza's 'treasonous' plot to oust him

28 Mar 2025 at 12:59hrs | 6402 Views

12 United Methodist pastors resign over homosexuality

28 Mar 2025 at 12:48hrs | 2098 Views

Bulawayo policeman shot dead in Tshabalala

28 Mar 2025 at 12:45hrs | 2085 Views

Zimbabwe govt workers moonlight as street vendors

28 Mar 2025 at 12:41hrs | 1020 Views

Judge faces serious allegations of attempting to defraud Zimasco

28 Mar 2025 at 12:28hrs | 723 Views

Who is Lieutenant General Emmanuel Matatu?

28 Mar 2025 at 12:23hrs | 17070 Views

Lt Gen Sanyatwe dilemma revealed

28 Mar 2025 at 12:00hrs | 1547 Views

Who is winning, Mnangagwa or Chiwenga?

28 Mar 2025 at 11:56hrs | 1617 Views

Zimbabweans reduced to a placid, apathetic lot with no agency

28 Mar 2025 at 11:54hrs | 203 Views

Chivayo splashes R4.2 million on Cars for security team in South Africa

28 Mar 2025 at 11:40hrs | 2640 Views

Cars firebombed outside Chivayo, Tagwirei's properties

28 Mar 2025 at 11:40hrs | 3355 Views

ED 2030 Agenda: The one seeking selfish ambition, dividing the nation and threatening national stability

28 Mar 2025 at 11:37hrs | 386 Views

Why should citizens pay for ZESA's failure to provide reliable power

28 Mar 2025 at 11:29hrs | 258 Views

Actions for defense of African countries took place in European capitals

28 Mar 2025 at 11:18hrs | 110 Views

Police flood streets to crush anti-government protests

28 Mar 2025 at 05:49hrs | 2446 Views

Geza apologizes to opposition for past atrocities

28 Mar 2025 at 05:48hrs | 2393 Views

Warriors court Morocco

28 Mar 2025 at 05:47hrs | 643 Views

NetOne launches MoGigs to bridge digital divide

28 Mar 2025 at 05:47hrs | 467 Views

Weapons ban spreads across Zimbabwe as police gird for March 31 protests

28 Mar 2025 at 05:47hrs | 461 Views

Chirumanzu chieftainship wrangle takes unexpected turn

28 Mar 2025 at 05:46hrs | 501 Views

Dog attacks on the rise in Bulawayo

28 Mar 2025 at 05:46hrs | 361 Views

Bulawayo faces water crisis as ageing infrastructure fails

28 Mar 2025 at 05:46hrs | 168 Views

Zapu decries deteriorating public health system in Bulawayo

28 Mar 2025 at 05:45hrs | 159 Views

Baboons terrorise Pumula residents

28 Mar 2025 at 05:44hrs | 243 Views

Municipal police across Zimbabwe to get arresting powers

28 Mar 2025 at 05:44hrs | 292 Views

Sanyatwe expressed his gratitude to Mnangagwa

28 Mar 2025 at 05:43hrs | 335 Views