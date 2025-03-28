Zimbabwean police officers receive unexpected $50 payment?

News / Local

by Staff reporter

Unconfirmed reports suggest that members of the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) have received an unexpected payment of $50 each in their bank accounts just days before nationwide protests against President Emmerson Mnangagwa, scheduled for Monday.The sudden deposit has raised speculation about the government's intentions, with some critics suggesting it is an attempt to secure the loyalty of the police force ahead of potential civil unrest. Others believe the payment may be a routine allowance or an incentive for officers expected to be on high alert during the demonstrations.The alleged payments come at a time of heightened political tension in Zimbabwe, with growing calls for mass protests against Mnangagwa's leadership. Organized by military-backed war veterans and opposition groups, the demonstrations are expected to challenge Mnangagwa's push to extend his rule beyond the constitutional limit.A security analyst, speaking on condition of anonymity, said, "This payment is highly suspicious, given the timing. It looks like an attempt to keep the police force happy and ensure their full cooperation in quelling the protests."Police officers have in the past been accused of using excessive force against demonstrators, particularly during politically motivated protests. If the reports of the $50 payments are accurate, they could further fuel public perceptions of state institutions being used to suppress dissent.There has been no official statement from the Ministry of Home Affairs or the ZRP regarding the alleged payments. Efforts to reach police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi for comment were unsuccessful.The Zimbabwean government has faced growing criticism for its handling of economic hardships, political repression, and corruption allegations. The upcoming protests, if they proceed, are expected to be a significant test for Mnangagwa's administration, which has been accused of using state security forces to silence opposition.With police presence reportedly increasing in major cities ahead of the planned protests, it remains unclear whether the demonstrations will be allowed to proceed or if authorities will clamp down on dissent before it gains momentum.If confirmed, the payments to police officers could further deepen suspicions about the government's response to the crisis, as Zimbabweans prepare for what could be a decisive moment in the country's political landscape.