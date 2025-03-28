Zimbabwe police marathon postponed

News / Local

by Staff reporter

The highly anticipated 14th edition of the Commissioner General (CG) of Police 21km marathon has been indefinitely postponed, Midlands Police Spokesperson Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko has confirmed.The marathon, which was scheduled to take place at Mkoba Teachers College, has been called off for undisclosed reasons, leaving participants and organizers in uncertainty."The 14th edition of the Commissioner General of Police marathon has been postponed, and we will advise the new dates in due course," said Mahoko in a brief statement.No further details have been provided regarding the reasons behind the postponement, sparking speculation over possible logistical or security concerns. The annual race, which attracts athletes from across the country, is a key event on Zimbabwe's athletics calendar and serves as a platform to promote fitness within the police force and the general public.Organizers and sponsors are now awaiting further communication from the police regarding the rescheduling of the event. Participants who had been preparing for the race will have to wait for new dates to be announced.Unanswered QuestionsWith no official explanation given for the postponement, some have raised questions about whether security or financial constraints could have played a role. Others speculate that the current tense political atmosphere in the country might have influenced the decision.Until further notice, athletes and running enthusiasts who were eager to take part in the race will have to put their plans on hold as they await an update from the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP).