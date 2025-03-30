News / Local
Trust holds climate cafe workshop in Bulawayo
The Sisonke Working Together Trust Bulawayo has conducted a very successful climate cafe first-of-its-kind workshop in Bulawayo to educate participants on the importance of climate vagaries mitigation interventions.
The Trust's Director Themba Phiri revealed this in and interview.
"The programme was attended by 52 participants. This climate cafe was the first of its kind in Bulawayo. The theme of the workshop was Creating Open Spaces for dialogue on the climate front challenges affecting urban communities," Phiri said.
He said the workshop was hosted by the trust, highlighting the importance of collaboration and partnership creation in Bulawayo.
"Various organizations graced the occasion, Environmental Management Agency, Forestry Commission, Lobengula primary learners (Climate Change Ambassadors club) Mental Health technicians, development practitioners and community health, Bulawayo City Council, representatives from the deputy mayor's office," he said.
The world is currently facing climate change vagaries and Zimbabwe has not been spared.
