Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

LIVE - Chief Dakamela host Imiklomelo KaDakamela

by Staff reportetr
3 hrs ago | Views
Chief Mbusi Bekithemba Dakamela of Nkayi, KoDakamela, is hosting the third edition of the Imiklomelo KaDakamela awards from 4 April to 5 April 2025.

Chief Dakamela's awards are aimed at honoring individuals and institutions who make significant contributions to society while they are still alive. He emphasized the importance of celebrating their efforts instead of waiting until they have passed on.


 


The two-day event will feature an array of activities, including art, fashion, and food exhibitions, cultural performances, bush dinners, and engagements with businesses and institutions. According to Chief Dakamela, the event serves not only as a celebration but also as a platform for networking and fostering community partnerships.

Launched in 2022, Imiklomelo KaDakamela has become an annual celebration of excellence and community development. It recognizes individuals, philanthropists, volunteers, and businesses that go the extra mile for societal growth. Past recipients of the prestigious awards include the late historian and cultural icon Phathisa Nyathi, Professor Solwayo Ngwenya, and musician Albert Nyathi.

Chief Dakamela urged the public to support the event, emphasizing its role in uniting and inspiring communities.

Source - online

Comments


Must Read

Chiwenga-faction escalates Mnangagwa impeachment moves

4 hrs ago | 1935 Views

'Porn-obsessed karate kid,' Mahere chides Charamba

5 hrs ago | 983 Views

Deputy Headmaster on the run after sodomy allegation

6 hrs ago | 489 Views

Choppies exits Zimbabwe with US$1 million loss

6 hrs ago | 405 Views

150 fallen war fighters to be exhumed in Zimbabwe

9 hrs ago | 572 Views

Fatal shooting a Chinese owned mine sparks violent protests in Zimbabwe

9 hrs ago | 1610 Views

'Rapist' teacher loses labour court appeal

9 hrs ago | 518 Views

Understanding the impeachment process of a sitting president in Zimbabwe

9 hrs ago | 633 Views

Prominent Bulawayo doctor seeks downward variation of US$500 maintenance

10 hrs ago | 625 Views

Did Geza hype fail?

11 hrs ago | 664 Views

Zimbabwe will never be free with more analysts than activists

11 hrs ago | 217 Views

Zanu-PF laughs off Geza's bid to remove Mnangagwa

11 hrs ago | 592 Views

Zimbabwean wins South Africa's Betway PSL player of the month

11 hrs ago | 858 Views

17 Malawians to spend over two weeks in Zimbabwe jail

11 hrs ago | 272 Views

Why is Zimbabwe's President Mnangagwa facing pressure to resign?

11 hrs ago | 593 Views

Blessed Mhlanga seeks bail after High Court denial

11 hrs ago | 190 Views

Woman missing after crocodile attack

11 hrs ago | 211 Views

Mangoma slams ZETDC over US$25 inspection fee

11 hrs ago | 282 Views

ANC Youth League pays courtesy call on Mnangagwa

12 hrs ago | 114 Views

Bosso CEO suspended over transfer fee irregularities?

12 hrs ago | 233 Views

Bulawayo steps up efforts to revive Central and Centenary Parks

12 hrs ago | 95 Views

Zimbabwe prisons officer arrested for illegal sex booster drugs

12 hrs ago | 438 Views

Husband threatens suicide

12 hrs ago | 138 Views

Naked rapist terrorises Mutare student teachers

12 hrs ago | 309 Views

WhatsApp give away protestors

12 hrs ago | 306 Views

Hwindi President accuses ZIMRA official of unfairly seizing his car

13 hrs ago | 527 Views

Zimbabwean appointed Deputy Chair of GSMA Board

13 hrs ago | 289 Views

Sithembiso Nyoni to become next VP?

24 hrs ago | 5696 Views

Mnangagwa fires Sithembiso Nyoni

03 Apr 2025 at 19:16hrs | 3253 Views

Zinara unveils stricter clampdown on errant motorists

03 Apr 2025 at 18:46hrs | 1224 Views

ZPC seeks 25-year renewal for Hwange Power Station licence

03 Apr 2025 at 17:54hrs | 274 Views

Zifa launches competition for new Warriors kit and logo

03 Apr 2025 at 17:54hrs | 1048 Views

2 Zimbabweans, 1 South Africa jailed for rhino poaching

03 Apr 2025 at 17:52hrs | 421 Views

Zimbabwe Cricket dismisses Queens Sports Club musical concert claims

03 Apr 2025 at 17:47hrs | 333 Views

Arresting protesters in Zimbabwe exposes an Illegitimate government that fears its own people

03 Apr 2025 at 16:58hrs | 312 Views

State Capture? Geza's Explosive Allegations Shake Zimbabwe

03 Apr 2025 at 16:49hrs | 972 Views

Geza revolution - A catalyst for change

03 Apr 2025 at 16:47hrs | 319 Views

Man attempts to kill mother-in-law

03 Apr 2025 at 16:39hrs | 468 Views

Sulu Chimbetu working on Tsapo

03 Apr 2025 at 16:36hrs | 164 Views

DRC introduces $50 Visa requirement for Zimbabwean citizens

03 Apr 2025 at 15:55hrs | 10504 Views

Man handcuffs, rapes daughter in-law for 5 consecutive days

03 Apr 2025 at 11:48hrs | 1800 Views

'Haunted family should take traditional route'

03 Apr 2025 at 11:35hrs | 907 Views

Man claims goblins forces him to sell grandmother's property

03 Apr 2025 at 11:35hrs | 413 Views

Mnangagwa to lead 3rd Africa Education Summit in Victoria Falls

03 Apr 2025 at 11:34hrs | 539 Views

Judge condemns inhumane prison conditions

03 Apr 2025 at 09:35hrs | 941 Views

The abuse of freedoms and upending of Constitutional order

03 Apr 2025 at 08:39hrs | 330 Views

Geza announces plan to table Mnangagwa impeachment

03 Apr 2025 at 08:35hrs | 5444 Views

Cross says corruption poses major threat to Mnangagwa's leadership

03 Apr 2025 at 08:31hrs | 1022 Views

Mnangagwa's mental health is impairing his leadership, says Geza

03 Apr 2025 at 08:28hrs | 1522 Views