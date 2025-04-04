Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Zimbabwe's Ministry of Health warns public about nurse recruitment scam

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
The Ministry of Health and Child Care has issued a warning to the public about fraudulent individuals posing as facilitators for nurse recruitment in Zimbabwe. The scam is reportedly being orchestrated by an individual calling herself "Sister Madya" from the Outpatient Department (OPD), and another person identified as "Dr. Madyira," who is providing a WhatsApp contact number, 0773815136.

According to the Ministry, these scammers are targeting potential nurse candidates, claiming they can assist with securing placements at major hospitals including Parirenyatwa, Sally Mugabe, United Bulawayo Hospitals (UBH), Mpilo, Gutu, and Karanda Hospital. The fraudsters allegedly promise guaranteed recruitment for a fee, often asking for payments and personal information. They are instructing candidates to pay USD $75 through services such as Inbucks or Mukuru as part of the application process.

The Ministry of Health and Child Care has made it clear that nurse recruitment in the country is free of charge and that the Government does not require any payment to secure employment in the healthcare sector. The Ministry has no connection to these scammers and strongly advises the public to avoid engaging with these individuals.

To protect themselves, the Ministry encourages the public to verify any recruitment information through official channels. Individuals who encounter these fraudulent activities are urged to report them to the Zimbabwe Republic Police immediately. The Ministry also recommends that people avoid interacting with suspicious entities and rely on official Ministry social media channels and Government media for accurate information regarding nurse recruitment.

By staying vigilant and sharing information, the public can help prevent further scams and ensure a secure and transparent recruitment process.

Source - byo24news

Comments


Must Read

Zimbabwe reserves haulage and logistics industry for citizens

2 hrs ago | 118 Views

Blessed Mhlanga bail bid ruling deferred to Monday

2 hrs ago | 52 Views

Is Emmerson Mnangagwa under threat?

2 hrs ago | 266 Views

Zanu-PF councilor arrested over 'Mnangagwa must go' post

4 hrs ago | 433 Views

Shortage of contraceptives hits Zaka amid fears of smuggling to SA

4 hrs ago | 91 Views

Fierce battle within Zanu-PF

4 hrs ago | 485 Views

Highlanders plunged into turmoil

4 hrs ago | 148 Views

Zanu-PF official dismisses 'rebel plots', vows support for Mnangagwa

4 hrs ago | 130 Views

Gunfire and fear: Bulawayo grapples with a surge in deadly crime

4 hrs ago | 134 Views

Maninja named Bosso player of the month

4 hrs ago | 48 Views

Tendai Biti slams Mnangagwa's 2030 agenda as a corrupt power grab

4 hrs ago | 55 Views

Chiwenga-faction escalates Mnangagwa impeachment moves

20 hrs ago | 6519 Views

'Porn-obsessed karate kid,' Mahere chides Charamba

21 hrs ago | 2759 Views

Deputy Headmaster on the run after sodomy allegation

22 hrs ago | 1143 Views

Choppies exits Zimbabwe with US$1 million loss

23 hrs ago | 868 Views

LIVE - Chief Dakamela host Imiklomelo KaDakamela

04 Apr 2025 at 11:48hrs | 575 Views

150 fallen war fighters to be exhumed in Zimbabwe

04 Apr 2025 at 10:46hrs | 891 Views

Fatal shooting a Chinese owned mine sparks violent protests in Zimbabwe

04 Apr 2025 at 10:45hrs | 2585 Views

'Rapist' teacher loses labour court appeal

04 Apr 2025 at 10:45hrs | 653 Views

Understanding the impeachment process of a sitting president in Zimbabwe

04 Apr 2025 at 10:35hrs | 831 Views

Prominent Bulawayo doctor seeks downward variation of US$500 maintenance

04 Apr 2025 at 10:09hrs | 758 Views

Did Geza hype fail?

04 Apr 2025 at 08:53hrs | 810 Views

Zimbabwe will never be free with more analysts than activists

04 Apr 2025 at 08:48hrs | 261 Views

Zanu-PF laughs off Geza's bid to remove Mnangagwa

04 Apr 2025 at 08:30hrs | 702 Views

Zimbabwean wins South Africa's Betway PSL player of the month

04 Apr 2025 at 08:29hrs | 1968 Views

17 Malawians to spend over two weeks in Zimbabwe jail

04 Apr 2025 at 08:29hrs | 320 Views

Why is Zimbabwe's President Mnangagwa facing pressure to resign?

04 Apr 2025 at 08:28hrs | 738 Views

Blessed Mhlanga seeks bail after High Court denial

04 Apr 2025 at 08:27hrs | 220 Views

Woman missing after crocodile attack

04 Apr 2025 at 08:26hrs | 262 Views

Mangoma slams ZETDC over US$25 inspection fee

04 Apr 2025 at 08:24hrs | 406 Views

ANC Youth League pays courtesy call on Mnangagwa

04 Apr 2025 at 08:22hrs | 142 Views

Bosso CEO suspended over transfer fee irregularities?

04 Apr 2025 at 08:22hrs | 292 Views

Bulawayo steps up efforts to revive Central and Centenary Parks

04 Apr 2025 at 08:20hrs | 395 Views

Zimbabwe prisons officer arrested for illegal sex booster drugs

04 Apr 2025 at 08:19hrs | 540 Views

Husband threatens suicide

04 Apr 2025 at 08:18hrs | 161 Views

Naked rapist terrorises Mutare student teachers

04 Apr 2025 at 08:18hrs | 372 Views

WhatsApp give away protestors

04 Apr 2025 at 08:17hrs | 527 Views

Hwindi President accuses ZIMRA official of unfairly seizing his car

04 Apr 2025 at 07:05hrs | 571 Views

Zimbabwean appointed Deputy Chair of GSMA Board

04 Apr 2025 at 06:50hrs | 315 Views

Sithembiso Nyoni to become next VP?

03 Apr 2025 at 20:17hrs | 6152 Views

Mnangagwa fires Sithembiso Nyoni

03 Apr 2025 at 19:16hrs | 3478 Views

Zinara unveils stricter clampdown on errant motorists

03 Apr 2025 at 18:46hrs | 1309 Views

ZPC seeks 25-year renewal for Hwange Power Station licence

03 Apr 2025 at 17:54hrs | 282 Views

Zifa launches competition for new Warriors kit and logo

03 Apr 2025 at 17:54hrs | 1369 Views

2 Zimbabweans, 1 South Africa jailed for rhino poaching

03 Apr 2025 at 17:52hrs | 437 Views

Zimbabwe Cricket dismisses Queens Sports Club musical concert claims

03 Apr 2025 at 17:47hrs | 352 Views

Arresting protesters in Zimbabwe exposes an Illegitimate government that fears its own people

03 Apr 2025 at 16:58hrs | 315 Views

State Capture? Geza's Explosive Allegations Shake Zimbabwe

03 Apr 2025 at 16:49hrs | 998 Views

Geza revolution - A catalyst for change

03 Apr 2025 at 16:47hrs | 325 Views