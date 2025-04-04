Zimbabwe's Ministry of Health warns public about nurse recruitment scam

News / Local

The Ministry of Health and Child Care has issued a warning to the public about fraudulent individuals posing as facilitators for nurse recruitment in Zimbabwe. The scam is reportedly being orchestrated by an individual calling herself "Sister Madya" from the Outpatient Department (OPD), and another person identified as "Dr. Madyira," who is providing a WhatsApp contact number, 0773815136.According to the Ministry, these scammers are targeting potential nurse candidates, claiming they can assist with securing placements at major hospitals including Parirenyatwa, Sally Mugabe, United Bulawayo Hospitals (UBH), Mpilo, Gutu, and Karanda Hospital. The fraudsters allegedly promise guaranteed recruitment for a fee, often asking for payments and personal information. They are instructing candidates to pay USD $75 through services such as Inbucks or Mukuru as part of the application process.The Ministry of Health and Child Care has made it clear that nurse recruitment in the country is free of charge and that the Government does not require any payment to secure employment in the healthcare sector. The Ministry has no connection to these scammers and strongly advises the public to avoid engaging with these individuals.To protect themselves, the Ministry encourages the public to verify any recruitment information through official channels. Individuals who encounter these fraudulent activities are urged to report them to the Zimbabwe Republic Police immediately. The Ministry also recommends that people avoid interacting with suspicious entities and rely on official Ministry social media channels and Government media for accurate information regarding nurse recruitment.By staying vigilant and sharing information, the public can help prevent further scams and ensure a secure and transparent recruitment process.