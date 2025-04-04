Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Blessed Mhlanga bail bid ruling deferred to Monday

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Harare Magistrate Donald Ndirowei yesterday deferred to Monday the bail ruling of Heart & Soul TV senior journalist Blessed Mhlanga, who is facing an incitement to violence charge. Mhlanga, represented by lawyer Chris Mhike, made a fresh bid for bail, citing changed circumstances following a previous bail denial by High Court Judge Justice Gibson Mandaza.

Mhlanga is charged under section 164 of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act, accused of inciting violence. Yesterday, Mhike made an oral application for bail based on the argument that circumstances had changed since Mhlanga's last court appearance. He pointed out that the State had not yet commenced investigations into the case, and the passage of time since his detention had rendered continued incarceration unjustified.

The defence strongly opposed the State's application to postpone the case until April 22, arguing that Mhlanga's extended detention was unjustified and that the State had failed to meet its own timelines for completing investigations. Mhike highlighted that during Mhlanga's initial appearance on February 25, the State had indicated it needed only 14 days to finish its investigations, but more than a month had passed without progress.

"It is unfair for the State to postpone after having over a month to complete investigations," Mhike said. "The State has no cogent reason for further delays."

In the renewed application for bail, Mhike argued that the State's fears of Mhlanga interfering with investigations were unfounded. He emphasized that Mhlanga's colleagues had visited him in custody without any attempts to influence the case, and no junior staff worked under him, making any alleged interference unlikely.

Mhike also referenced a High Court case, Hopewell Chin'ono vs The State, to support the basis of his bail application, noting that the law allows for oral bail applications. He further questioned the consistency of the charges against Mhlanga, pointing out that a similar case involving journalist Owen Madondo (DJ Ollah 7) had been dropped due to the same charge, suggesting that Mhlanga's case should be treated similarly.

The defense lawyer also highlighted that the protests Mhlanga was accused of inciting had already occurred, making the argument for denying bail even less valid. Mhike stressed that Mhlanga should not remain in custody, particularly since the demonstrations and protests linked to the charges had passed.

However, Prosecutor Anesu Chirenje opposed the bail application, arguing that Mhlanga remained a security risk due to the nature of the case. Chirenje pointed to the 98 individuals already in custody over the March 31 demonstrations and claimed that Mhlanga's release would worsen the situation and compromise ongoing investigations.

"The accused, if released, will abscond because he knows investigations are still ongoing," Chirenje stated. "Releasing him would jeopardize the integrity of the case."

Chirenje did acknowledge the constitutional right of the accused to a fair and timely trial but maintained that the release of Mhlanga would hinder the prosecution's efforts to finalize the case expeditiously. The State also noted that the delay in proceedings was due to the need for expert evidence.

The court will rule on Mhlanga's bail application on Monday.

Source - newsday
More on: #Court, #Mhalanga, #Geza

Comments


Must Read

Zimbabwe reserves haulage and logistics industry for citizens

1 hr ago | 64 Views

Zimbabwe's Ministry of Health warns public about nurse recruitment scam

2 hrs ago | 55 Views

Is Emmerson Mnangagwa under threat?

2 hrs ago | 203 Views

Zanu-PF councilor arrested over 'Mnangagwa must go' post

3 hrs ago | 364 Views

Shortage of contraceptives hits Zaka amid fears of smuggling to SA

3 hrs ago | 83 Views

Fierce battle within Zanu-PF

3 hrs ago | 391 Views

Highlanders plunged into turmoil

3 hrs ago | 128 Views

Zanu-PF official dismisses 'rebel plots', vows support for Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 125 Views

Gunfire and fear: Bulawayo grapples with a surge in deadly crime

3 hrs ago | 117 Views

Maninja named Bosso player of the month

3 hrs ago | 45 Views

Tendai Biti slams Mnangagwa's 2030 agenda as a corrupt power grab

3 hrs ago | 46 Views

Chiwenga-faction escalates Mnangagwa impeachment moves

20 hrs ago | 6254 Views

'Porn-obsessed karate kid,' Mahere chides Charamba

20 hrs ago | 2731 Views

Deputy Headmaster on the run after sodomy allegation

22 hrs ago | 1134 Views

Choppies exits Zimbabwe with US$1 million loss

22 hrs ago | 863 Views

LIVE - Chief Dakamela host Imiklomelo KaDakamela

24 hrs ago | 567 Views

150 fallen war fighters to be exhumed in Zimbabwe

04 Apr 2025 at 10:46hrs | 889 Views

Fatal shooting a Chinese owned mine sparks violent protests in Zimbabwe

04 Apr 2025 at 10:45hrs | 2577 Views

'Rapist' teacher loses labour court appeal

04 Apr 2025 at 10:45hrs | 650 Views

Understanding the impeachment process of a sitting president in Zimbabwe

04 Apr 2025 at 10:35hrs | 827 Views

Prominent Bulawayo doctor seeks downward variation of US$500 maintenance

04 Apr 2025 at 10:09hrs | 755 Views

Did Geza hype fail?

04 Apr 2025 at 08:53hrs | 802 Views

Zimbabwe will never be free with more analysts than activists

04 Apr 2025 at 08:48hrs | 260 Views

Zanu-PF laughs off Geza's bid to remove Mnangagwa

04 Apr 2025 at 08:30hrs | 701 Views

Zimbabwean wins South Africa's Betway PSL player of the month

04 Apr 2025 at 08:29hrs | 1911 Views

17 Malawians to spend over two weeks in Zimbabwe jail

04 Apr 2025 at 08:29hrs | 320 Views

Why is Zimbabwe's President Mnangagwa facing pressure to resign?

04 Apr 2025 at 08:28hrs | 737 Views

Blessed Mhlanga seeks bail after High Court denial

04 Apr 2025 at 08:27hrs | 220 Views

Woman missing after crocodile attack

04 Apr 2025 at 08:26hrs | 261 Views

Mangoma slams ZETDC over US$25 inspection fee

04 Apr 2025 at 08:24hrs | 405 Views

ANC Youth League pays courtesy call on Mnangagwa

04 Apr 2025 at 08:22hrs | 142 Views

Bosso CEO suspended over transfer fee irregularities?

04 Apr 2025 at 08:22hrs | 292 Views

Bulawayo steps up efforts to revive Central and Centenary Parks

04 Apr 2025 at 08:20hrs | 360 Views

Zimbabwe prisons officer arrested for illegal sex booster drugs

04 Apr 2025 at 08:19hrs | 535 Views

Husband threatens suicide

04 Apr 2025 at 08:18hrs | 161 Views

Naked rapist terrorises Mutare student teachers

04 Apr 2025 at 08:18hrs | 368 Views

WhatsApp give away protestors

04 Apr 2025 at 08:17hrs | 519 Views

Hwindi President accuses ZIMRA official of unfairly seizing his car

04 Apr 2025 at 07:05hrs | 568 Views

Zimbabwean appointed Deputy Chair of GSMA Board

04 Apr 2025 at 06:50hrs | 313 Views

Sithembiso Nyoni to become next VP?

03 Apr 2025 at 20:17hrs | 6132 Views

Mnangagwa fires Sithembiso Nyoni

03 Apr 2025 at 19:16hrs | 3469 Views

Zinara unveils stricter clampdown on errant motorists

03 Apr 2025 at 18:46hrs | 1306 Views

ZPC seeks 25-year renewal for Hwange Power Station licence

03 Apr 2025 at 17:54hrs | 282 Views

Zifa launches competition for new Warriors kit and logo

03 Apr 2025 at 17:54hrs | 1356 Views

2 Zimbabweans, 1 South Africa jailed for rhino poaching

03 Apr 2025 at 17:52hrs | 436 Views

Zimbabwe Cricket dismisses Queens Sports Club musical concert claims

03 Apr 2025 at 17:47hrs | 352 Views

Arresting protesters in Zimbabwe exposes an Illegitimate government that fears its own people

03 Apr 2025 at 16:58hrs | 315 Views

State Capture? Geza's Explosive Allegations Shake Zimbabwe

03 Apr 2025 at 16:49hrs | 995 Views

Geza revolution - A catalyst for change

03 Apr 2025 at 16:47hrs | 325 Views