New Ziana journalist dies suddenly at work

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago
The media fraternity in Zimbabwe is mourning the sudden and tragic death of senior New Ziana journalist Hebert Mutugwi, who collapsed and died at work around noon today. He was 58.

Mutugwi, a revered figure in local journalism circles, dedicated nearly four decades to the profession, shaping the industry with his passion, commitment, and deep understanding of the craft. His unexpected passing has left a deep void in the media landscape.

Hebert began his distinguished career in 1987 as a cadet reporter with The Chronicle in Bulawayo. His journalistic acumen and dedication saw him rise through the ranks, becoming Assistant News Editor in 1992. By 1997, he was appointed News Editor at Manica Post.

In 2010, he joined the Community Newspapers Group under New Ziana, where he served as Editor of the Nehanda Guardian in Bindura. He later went on to edit the Masvingo Star before being transferred to Harare, where he worked as a senior editor to bolster the revival of the New Ziana news agency.

The Zimbabwe Mass Media Trust Board of Trustees, along with New Ziana's management and staff, expressed deep sorrow at his passing.

"We extend our heartfelt condolences to Hebert's family, friends, and colleagues during this difficult time. Hebert was not just a colleague, but a pillar of strength and wisdom in our newsroom," read a joint statement. "We have lost a true champion of journalism. His legacy will live on through the many lives he touched."

Mutugwi was known not only for his editorial prowess but also for his dedication to mentoring young journalists, playing a crucial role in shaping future generations of media practitioners.

Funeral arrangements will be announced in due course.

