Blessed Mhlanga denied bail for the third time

News / Local

by Staff reporter

Alpha Media Holdings (AMH) journalist Blessed Mhlanga has been denied bail for the third time, with a Harare magistrate ruling that there were no new circumstances to justify his release from custody.Magistrate Donald Ndirowei dismissed Mhlanga's latest freedom bid on Monday, upholding previous rulings by both the magistrates' court and the High Court which cited fears of potential civil unrest and witness interference."There are no changed circumstances which warrant the court to revisit its initial ruling and grant him bail; therefore, the accused's application for bail is hereby dismissed," Ndirowei said in his ruling.Mhlanga was arrested in February on allegations of publishing material that incites public violence. His arrest followed his coverage of press conferences held by Blessed Geza, a namesake and ex-Zanu PF central committee member and war veteran who has since gone into self-imposed exile after calling for mass protests against President Emmerson Mnangagwa's administration.Authorities have accused Mhlanga of aiding the dissemination of messages that could destabilize public order, a charge that has seen him repeatedly denied bail.The lower court previously argued that Mhlanga's release could lead to interference with key witnesses, some of whom are reportedly his juniors in the newsroom. The court also claimed that setting him free could inflame political tensions.In his renewed bid, Mhlanga's lawyer Chris Mhike pleaded for his client's release, arguing that his continued detention was causing hardship for his family and that no progress had been made in the investigation. Mhike also stated that Mhlanga had not attempted to contact or interfere with any witnesses.However, State prosecutor Anesu Chirenje countered that investigations were nearing completion and the State was prepared to proceed with trial.Mhlanga is expected back in court on April 22 for a possible trial date. His continued detention has raised concerns among press freedom advocates, with critics saying the case highlights growing pressure on independent journalists in Zimbabwe.This marks the third time the courts have turned down his bail application, with authorities maintaining that his release could lead to public unrest.