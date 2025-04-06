Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Blessed Mhlanga denied bail for the third time

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
Alpha Media Holdings (AMH) journalist Blessed Mhlanga has been denied bail for the third time, with a Harare magistrate ruling that there were no new circumstances to justify his release from custody.

Magistrate Donald Ndirowei dismissed Mhlanga's latest freedom bid on Monday, upholding previous rulings by both the magistrates' court and the High Court which cited fears of potential civil unrest and witness interference.

"There are no changed circumstances which warrant the court to revisit its initial ruling and grant him bail; therefore, the accused's application for bail is hereby dismissed," Ndirowei said in his ruling.

Mhlanga was arrested in February on allegations of publishing material that incites public violence. His arrest followed his coverage of press conferences held by Blessed Geza, a namesake and ex-Zanu PF central committee member and war veteran who has since gone into self-imposed exile after calling for mass protests against President Emmerson Mnangagwa's administration.

Authorities have accused Mhlanga of aiding the dissemination of messages that could destabilize public order, a charge that has seen him repeatedly denied bail.

The lower court previously argued that Mhlanga's release could lead to interference with key witnesses, some of whom are reportedly his juniors in the newsroom. The court also claimed that setting him free could inflame political tensions.

In his renewed bid, Mhlanga's lawyer Chris Mhike pleaded for his client's release, arguing that his continued detention was causing hardship for his family and that no progress had been made in the investigation. Mhike also stated that Mhlanga had not attempted to contact or interfere with any witnesses.

However, State prosecutor Anesu Chirenje countered that investigations were nearing completion and the State was prepared to proceed with trial.

Mhlanga is expected back in court on April 22 for a possible trial date. His continued detention has raised concerns among press freedom advocates, with critics saying the case highlights growing pressure on independent journalists in Zimbabwe.

This marks the third time the courts have turned down his bail application, with authorities maintaining that his release could lead to public unrest.

Source - zimlive
More on: #Mhlanga, #Bail, #Jail

Comments


Must Read

Fans demand Chitembwexit

3 hrs ago | 33 Views

SA election supply firm paid Chivayo R800 million

3 hrs ago | 132 Views

Mnangagwa regime targets Kasukuwere

3 hrs ago | 341 Views

Siziva slams Mnangagwa cronies over 'industrial-scale' looting

3 hrs ago | 148 Views

Who runs Zimbabwean politics

3 hrs ago | 196 Views

Chin'ono challenges Jonathan Moyo's view

3 hrs ago | 221 Views

New Ziana journalist dies suddenly at work

3 hrs ago | 112 Views

Blessed Mhlanga letter from prison

3 hrs ago | 83 Views

Selous Scouts Pseudo Operations Tactics Used Against Chivhayo

4 hrs ago | 195 Views

Crisis continue to rock AMH

06 Apr 2025 at 22:48hrs | 1710 Views

Can America have an act that protects the wellbeing of white South Africans?

06 Apr 2025 at 21:47hrs | 584 Views

Is Mnangagwa's tariff capitulation a dangerous gamble to appease Trump at Zimbabwe's economic expense?

06 Apr 2025 at 21:43hrs | 841 Views

Tsitsi Dangarembga receives honorary PhD from Rhodes University

06 Apr 2025 at 16:10hrs | 3211 Views

Zimbabwean academic joins Abu Dhabi University

06 Apr 2025 at 12:48hrs | 1729 Views

New book on Zimbabwe coup highlights gender factor

06 Apr 2025 at 12:03hrs | 1456 Views

Fight over conjugal rights spills to court

06 Apr 2025 at 11:40hrs | 1568 Views

Bindura man tries to kill mother-in-law

06 Apr 2025 at 11:39hrs | 650 Views

US dollar suffocates the ZiG

06 Apr 2025 at 11:38hrs | 2894 Views

Mnangagwa to suspend all tariffs on US goods

06 Apr 2025 at 11:37hrs | 1143 Views

'Eddie must carry his Cross'

06 Apr 2025 at 11:34hrs | 1595 Views

Zimbabwe farmers displaced by new city compensated

06 Apr 2025 at 11:33hrs | 863 Views

Zimbabwe secures 3 month ARV supply

06 Apr 2025 at 11:32hrs | 606 Views

Imiklomelo kaDakamela Festival lights up Nkayi with cultural celebrations

06 Apr 2025 at 11:31hrs | 389 Views

Mnangagwa rallies Africa to align education with industry needs

06 Apr 2025 at 11:30hrs | 99 Views

Dembare fails to polish the Diamonds

06 Apr 2025 at 11:29hrs | 166 Views

CCC councillors demand US$4,000 vehicle loan

06 Apr 2025 at 11:28hrs | 492 Views

Zimbabwe fast-tracking ZiG banknotes rollout

06 Apr 2025 at 11:28hrs | 698 Views

4 new schools planned for Bulawayo

06 Apr 2025 at 11:27hrs | 235 Views

Zimbabwean banks face backlash over excessive charges

06 Apr 2025 at 11:26hrs | 274 Views

Highlanders' ex-CEO faces police probe

06 Apr 2025 at 11:25hrs | 355 Views

Zimbabwe decentralises title deed processing system for farms

06 Apr 2025 at 11:24hrs | 182 Views

Hadebe urges Highlanders to stay sharp

06 Apr 2025 at 11:24hrs | 162 Views

Eddie Cross fails to provide evidence of Mnangagwa corruption

05 Apr 2025 at 20:35hrs | 975 Views

109 Geza31 demo activists arrested! Nyokayemabhunu, Geza, tell us, what are you doing about it?

05 Apr 2025 at 19:40hrs | 1014 Views

Unpacking the Great Legal Controversy: Zimura vs Nacz and the Zimbabwe Musicians Association (Part 1)

05 Apr 2025 at 18:17hrs | 488 Views

Justice Ministry suspends Zimura's controversial US$150 cover band tariff

05 Apr 2025 at 17:18hrs | 491 Views

Rand crashes past R19 to the dollar under Ramaphosa's watch

05 Apr 2025 at 16:40hrs | 9321 Views

G4S sells South African Cash-in-Transit business

05 Apr 2025 at 16:26hrs | 1268 Views

Eddie Cross apologies to Mnangagwa

05 Apr 2025 at 16:11hrs | 3028 Views

Zimbabwe's dodgy mandatory electrical inspections suspended

05 Apr 2025 at 14:58hrs | 3494 Views

Zanu-PF recruits content creators and journalists for 'Movement for Change'

05 Apr 2025 at 14:41hrs | 949 Views

Zimbabwean challenges Gerda Steyn at the Two Oceans Marathon

05 Apr 2025 at 14:26hrs | 420 Views

Bulawayo council staff caught in illegal forex deals

05 Apr 2025 at 13:20hrs | 1109 Views

Zapu councillor seeks US$400,000 for dam construction

05 Apr 2025 at 13:19hrs | 348 Views

Highlanders CEO resigns

05 Apr 2025 at 13:14hrs | 488 Views

Bulawayo housing waiting list balloons

05 Apr 2025 at 12:28hrs | 416 Views

Zimbabwe reserves haulage and logistics industry for citizens

05 Apr 2025 at 10:40hrs | 8382 Views

Blessed Mhlanga bail bid ruling deferred to Monday

05 Apr 2025 at 10:13hrs | 185 Views

Zimbabwe's Ministry of Health warns public about nurse recruitment scam

05 Apr 2025 at 10:06hrs | 247 Views