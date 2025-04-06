Fans demand Chitembwexit

News / Local

by Staff reporter

Caps United's early-season struggles took a deeper turn on Sunday as they suffered a 2-1 home defeat to high-flying Ngezi Platinum Stars, piling pressure on embattled coach Lloyd Chitembwe and plunging the club deeper into the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League relegation zone.It is just five games into the 2025 campaign, but the Green Machine faithful are already calling for Chitembwe's dismissal, frustrated by a poor run of form that has seen their team pick up just one win and concede six goals so far. They now sit among the bottom clubs, alongside fellow strugglers Bikita Minerals, Triangle, and Chicken Inn.Sunday's loss marked their third defeat of the season following earlier setbacks against Scottland and TelOne, and leaves Caps trailing log leaders Ngezi Platinum by nine points—a staggering gap considering how early into the season it is.The match at Rufaro Stadium saw Ngezi Platinum's Obriel Chirinda open the scoring in the 41st minute, before a Gomezgani Chirwa own goal in the 68th briefly gave Caps a lifeline. But Ashwin Karengesha restored Ngezi's lead just four minutes later, dashing any hopes of a comeback for the home side.Despite a busy transfer window that had initially raised hopes among supporters, Caps United have failed to find stability, especially at the back. Even ZPC Kariba, who have only managed one goal in five matches, currently sit above them on the log. Bottom-placed Kwekwe United look destined for the drop, but Caps are uncomfortably close."It was a very good game for the fans, an exciting game of football where I saw a lot of commitment from the players," said Chitembwe after the final whistle. "Unfortunately, we came out of it bruised, the result did not match the performance. We always try to play football the way it should be, but defensively, we were found wanting. It has been a big issue for us in recent matches."Chitembwe admitted that the pressure is mounting not just from supporters but from within the club. "This is Caps—when results don't come, there is always a reaction. It's normal. I've been here long enough to understand that," he said. "It is my responsibility to make sure the team wins."Speculation has grown in recent days about Chitembwe being moved to a less influential role as technical adviser, with reports suggesting that Ngezi Platinum coach Takesure Chiragwi could be lined up as a possible replacement. Club president Farai Jere declared last year that Chitembwe would have job security for as long as he wished, but the current mood among fans may soon force a rethink.Caps' next assignment is a daunting away fixture against Highlanders, who are unbeaten at Barbourfields Stadium this season. Bosso held Triangle to a draw on the road over the weekend and will fancy their chances against a disoriented Caps side.With just over a point per game needed to stay safe from relegation, Caps United are currently underachieving, and unless results improve swiftly, what once looked like a promising season may spiral into a disastrous campaign.