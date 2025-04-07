Latest News Editor's Choice


Uproar as Mayor David Coltart seeks to ban Winky D from Bulawayo Shutdown Show

The City of Kings is in an uproar after Mayor David Coltart attempted to block the staging of the much-anticipated 9th Annual Pacific Bulawayo Shutdown Show at Queens Sports Club, triggering a storm of outrage across the city and beyond.

In a move that has stunned residents, music fans, and civic leaders alike, Mayor Coltart took to social media this week, declaring that Queens Sports Club is not a suitable venue for what he termed "this type of event," citing concerns over preserving the grounds for cricket purposes.

"Lest I be accused of denying young people the right to entertainment," he wrote, "let me stress that there are plenty other venues in @CityofBulawayo where concerts of this nature can be held."

His comments, suggesting football and rugby fields be used instead due to their "easier" recovery post-event, have sparked fury among residents who accuse the mayor of elitism, censorship, and attacking youth culture.

But in a fiery and unflinching response, the Board of Management of Queens Sports Club clapped back, exposing deep tensions between the city council, Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC), and the iconic venue. The board issued a damning press release, asserting its full right to host the April 26 event and blasting ZC - and by extension, Coltart - for misleading the public and undermining Bulawayo's biggest entertainment spectacle.

"Ironically, ZC itself has previously hosted similar entertainment events - without the Club's prior consent and, in certain cases, without remitting payment," the board charged.

"We are left to ask: What has changed now?"

The statement further revealed that ZC only pays a meagre $800 monthly rent while controlling 75% of the club, failing to meet even basic municipal obligations. In contrast, the Shutdown Show provides critical revenue to keep the club afloat.

"It is regrettable when senior public officials choose to make disparaging remarks on social media without full knowledge of the facts or the lease terms," the board said sharply.

The Mayor's stance has drawn widespread condemnation from residents, with many accusing him of undermining local culture and acting in bad faith.

Londiwe Moyo, a 27-year-old event planner from Pumula, didn't mince her words:

"Coltart wants to control us like it's 1975. Winky D is not just entertainment—he's a voice for the voiceless. Queens is for the people too, not just for elite cricketers in blazers and ties."

Tafadzwa Dube, a youth activist from Nketa 9, blasted the mayor's statement as "tone-deaf and divisive":

"This is the biggest youth event in the city, bringing together vendors, musicians, families. Coltart should be supporting it, not sabotaging it with cricket excuses."

Nomvula Ncube, a mother of three from Cowdray Park, expressed outrage:

"It's once a year we get something to celebrate in Bulawayo. Our kids look forward to it. How can the Mayor say it's not in the national interest? We are not second-class citizens!"

With no scheduled cricket matches on April 26, the board has made it clear the concert will proceed, as Harris Entertainment is a legally authorized event partner. Many are now viewing the Mayor's intervention as political overreach, with whispers of classism and cultural censorship swirling through the city.

Meanwhile, with ticket sales already skyrocketing and Winky D himself expected to headline, all eyes are now on how Coltart and the city council will respond to the backlash - or whether they'll be forced to back down in the face of overwhelming public defiance.

One thing is certain: Bulawayo is ready to dance, and not even the Mayor can stop the beat.

