From the classroom to the coaching room: Thato Ncube's inspiring journey to life transformation
6 hrs ago
In a world where many are silently battling inner conflicts and negative beliefs, Certified Life Transformation Coach Thato Ncube has emerged as a beacon of hope and healing. A former educator turned counsellor and coach, Ncube is the founder of Live and Thrive Coaching, a platform dedicated to helping individuals break free from limiting patterns and live extraordinary lives.
Ncube's passion for empowering others is deeply rooted in her upbringing. "Helping people was a value instilled in me by my family, who always prioritised community and connection," she says.
Her professional journey began in education, where she quickly discovered that teaching extended beyond textbooks. Working closely with children and their families revealed deep emotional and psychological challenges that many faced.
"I realised a teacher's role goes beyond the classroom," she explains. "I had to consult and counsel both parents and children, many of whom were facing serious personal struggles."
Driven by a desire to better support those she served, Ncube returned to school and specialised in teaching deaf learners. Her experience in special needs education exposed her to the unique challenges faced by both learners and their parents, prompting her to pursue further studies in counselling, including a specialisation in HIV/AIDS support.
"I recognised the emotional toll the HIV/AIDS pandemic continues to take on families and individuals," Ncube says.
"This specialisation allowed me to deepen my ability to guide people through crisis and transformation."
Through years of counselling experience, she became increasingly aware of the power of mindset in healing and personal growth. Inspired by the teachings of renowned spiritual life coach Iyanla Vanzant, Ncube pursued certification through the Transformation Coaching Academy, becoming a Certified Life Transformation Coach.
"My mission is to empower people to make lasting changes in their lives," she says. "True transformation begins from within."
Now through Live and Thrive Coaching, Ncube helps clients confront deep fears, release inner conflict, and build new belief systems that lead to greater fulfilment. Whether someone is dealing with depression, toxic self-talk, or emotional stagnation, Ncube's coaching aims to spark genuine change.
Beyond one-on-one coaching, she is passionate about sharing her insights through talks, workshops, and written content. "My greatest desire is to reach more people through speaking engagements and blogging," she says.
"There's so much healing that happens when people feel seen, heard, and guided."
When she's not coaching, Ncube spends her time reading and researching new topics, especially those raised by her clients. She is currently open for bookings and collaborations, eager to support individuals and communities in their journey toward wholeness.
"Let's embark on this transformative journey - starting with you," she concludes with a smile.
