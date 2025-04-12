Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

From the classroom to the coaching room: Thato Ncube's inspiring journey to life transformation

by Staff writer
6 hrs ago | Views
In a world where many are silently battling inner conflicts and negative beliefs, Certified Life Transformation Coach Thato Ncube has emerged as a beacon of hope and healing. A former educator turned counsellor and coach, Ncube is the founder of Live and Thrive Coaching, a platform dedicated to helping individuals break free from limiting patterns and live extraordinary lives.

Ncube's passion for empowering others is deeply rooted in her upbringing. "Helping people was a value instilled in me by my family, who always prioritised community and connection," she says.

Her professional journey began in education, where she quickly discovered that teaching extended beyond textbooks. Working closely with children and their families revealed deep emotional and psychological challenges that many faced. 
"I realised a teacher's role goes beyond the classroom," she explains. "I had to consult and counsel both parents and children, many of whom were facing serious personal struggles."
Driven by a desire to better support those she served, Ncube returned to school and specialised in teaching deaf learners. Her experience in special needs education exposed her to the unique challenges faced by both learners and their parents, prompting her to pursue further studies in counselling, including a specialisation in HIV/AIDS support.

"I recognised the emotional toll the HIV/AIDS pandemic continues to take on families and individuals," Ncube says. 
"This specialisation allowed me to deepen my ability to guide people through crisis and transformation."
Through years of counselling experience, she became increasingly aware of the power of mindset in healing and personal growth. Inspired by the teachings of renowned spiritual life coach Iyanla Vanzant, Ncube pursued certification through the Transformation Coaching Academy, becoming a Certified Life Transformation Coach.

"My mission is to empower people to make lasting changes in their lives," she says. "True transformation begins from within."

Now through Live and Thrive Coaching, Ncube helps clients confront deep fears, release inner conflict, and build new belief systems that lead to greater fulfilment. Whether someone is dealing with depression, toxic self-talk, or emotional stagnation, Ncube's coaching aims to spark genuine change.

Beyond one-on-one coaching, she is passionate about sharing her insights through talks, workshops, and written content. "My greatest desire is to reach more people through speaking engagements and blogging," she says. 
"There's so much healing that happens when people feel seen, heard, and guided."
When she's not coaching, Ncube spends her time reading and researching new topics, especially those raised by her clients. She is currently open for bookings and collaborations, eager to support individuals and communities in their journey toward wholeness.

"Let's embark on this transformative journey - starting with you," she concludes with a smile.

Source - byo24news

Comments


Must Read

The reality of '9 wasted years' - A decade WMC failed to capture Zuma

18 mins ago | 4 Views

Cracks down on police corruption nets 9 officers

52 mins ago | 52 Views

EFF calls for review of Orania's status

1 hr ago | 67 Views

Albert Nguluvhe: Loyalty, courage and dedication in the shadows of power

2 hrs ago | 64 Views

Zimbabwe's foreign currency reserves surge as ZiG gains stability

2 hrs ago | 118 Views

NRZ supervisor, foreman in court over alleged US$25,000 theft

3 hrs ago | 140 Views

The love of money has destroyed Zimbabwe's churches and turned them into dens of thieves

4 hrs ago | 278 Views

Chiwenga warns Mnangagwa ally

5 hrs ago | 1536 Views

Granny kidnaps daughter for exorcism

5 hrs ago | 210 Views

Zimbabwean avocado gains traction among Chinese importers

5 hrs ago | 105 Views

Zanu-PF unseats 'dead' opposition after 25 years

5 hrs ago | 311 Views

Blessed Mhlanga sues Justice and Information ministers

5 hrs ago | 230 Views

EU withdraws funding after Zimbabwe signs PVO Bill into law

5 hrs ago | 319 Views

Harare's drinking water could be turning into a toxic brew

5 hrs ago | 116 Views

Banks smile all the way to the bank, while depositors bear cost of high fees

5 hrs ago | 69 Views

How to start a small tutoring business in Zimbabwe

5 hrs ago | 38 Views

Discord at Scottland

5 hrs ago | 95 Views

More pain awaits Chitembwe at BF

5 hrs ago | 42 Views

Peace be unto our motherland, Zimbabwe!

5 hrs ago | 25 Views

Brave security guards foil armed robbery

5 hrs ago | 106 Views

Zimbabwe maize crop assessment shows bumper harvest

5 hrs ago | 42 Views

Farmers to claim offals, hides, heads, and hooves at Zimbabwe abattoirs

5 hrs ago | 135 Views

Bulawayo's alarming drug abuse

5 hrs ago | 61 Views

Fake ID scam exposed at Bulawayo's Tredgold building

5 hrs ago | 77 Views

Nust embarks on high impact projects

5 hrs ago | 29 Views

ZITF urges hotels, lodges to moderate rates

5 hrs ago | 29 Views

Hoarding cash undermines Zimbabwe economy

5 hrs ago | 49 Views

Gwanda police thwart brazen ore heist

5 hrs ago | 74 Views

Man stones baby to death during fight with lover

5 hrs ago | 41 Views

Public uproar over Zimbabwe MPs' upmarket stands

5 hrs ago | 30 Views

Zimbabwe-China tobacco expo to be held in third quarter

5 hrs ago | 11 Views

ZanuPF's interference in Matabeleland traditional and cultural activities spark vitriol

15 hrs ago | 552 Views

'Stop demonising ZANU-PF faithfuls, we'll expose real criminals,' Musindo

17 hrs ago | 801 Views

Duo bashes neighbour in grudge attack

17 hrs ago | 339 Views

Sick and tired of sweet-talking! Set 109 activists & Blessed Mhlanga free!

17 hrs ago | 403 Views

Why is Mnangagwa's regime silent on South Africa's explosive Wicknell revelations?

17 hrs ago | 555 Views

Open letter to President Mnangagwa: Request for Title Deed Allocation for My Rural Land

17 hrs ago | 247 Views

Zanu-PF moves to replace 'Bombshell' Geza

18 hrs ago | 824 Views

NetOne partners with US satellite giant to launch 5G services

20 hrs ago | 562 Views

Zimbabwe Independence Day trouble-causers warned

21 hrs ago | 792 Views

Former Highlanders FC CEO granted bail over alleged US$5,000 fraud

21 hrs ago | 968 Views

Chivayo gifts top-of-the-range SUVs to Johanne Masowe church leaders

23 hrs ago | 1230 Views

Chamisa blocks Hopewell Chin'ono

23 hrs ago | 739 Views

School stabbing rocks Bulawayo

23 hrs ago | 485 Views

Maid cries foul after son's exam fees vanishes

23 hrs ago | 990 Views

Fastjet launches Harare-Lusaka route

23 hrs ago | 102 Views

Zec ducks Chivayo millions saga

23 hrs ago | 399 Views

MK Party celebrates Jacob Zuma's birthday

24 hrs ago | 188 Views

Zimbabwe coach in England to lure UK-born Warriors for national duty

24 hrs ago | 163 Views