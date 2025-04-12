Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

More pain awaits Chitembwe at BF

by Staff reporter
5 hrs ago | Views
He's a legend of CAPS United, a multiple league winner and the only coach to ever guide the Green Machine into the CAF Champions League group stages. But as Lloyd Chitembwe turns 50, the once-revered gaffer finds himself facing a storm of criticism that threatens to unravel his legacy.

On the eve of another bruising test at Barbourfields Stadium, Chitembwe is under intense pressure from CAPS United fans, many of whom have lost faith in his leadership after a dismal start to the 2025 Castle Lager Premier Soccer League season.

Makepekepe have managed just four points from a possible 15, slumping to three defeats, one draw and a solitary win in their opening five matches. Last week's 1-2 loss to Ngezi Platinum Stars at Rufaro Stadium saw tensions boil over, with supporters demanding Chitembwe's immediate exit.

It's a far cry from the days when fans sang his name.

Chitembwe, who has spent the bulk of his football life at CAPS United - winning three league titles as a player and one as a coach - now finds himself at a crossroads. In an interview with Zimpapers Sports Hub on his birthday, he reflected on his mentors, including Wieslaw Grabowski, Charles Mhlauri and Gavin Hunt, while also offering a sobering line:

"You can lose all you have in the blink of an eye. It is always important to make the best out of the little you have."

That quote, given back in 2021 while he was still with Harare City, has taken on a prophetic tone.

Since returning to CAPS United in November 2021, Chitembwe has presided over 106 league matches, with 33 wins, 35 draws and 38 losses - a modest 42.1 percent success rate. While club president Farai Jere has stood by him, even issuing a stern warning to players last week, frustration is growing among fans and former players.

Former Soccer Star of the Year Stewart Murisa weighed in with a frank assessment.

"We are all worried about the situation. It's a combination of issues - player recruitment, lack of quality, poor pre-season and leadership concerns," said Murisa.

"Maybe it's time for a change - and not just the coach. There are deeper issues that need addressing."

Chitembwe has also come under fire for persisting with ageing players. Last season, he signed veterans Lot Chiwunga (37), Bruce Kangwa (35) and Ralph Kawondera (33), joining an already aging core that includes Devon Chafa, William Manondo and Rodwell Chinyengetere - the latter now 37 and still starting.

One unnamed former player told Zimpapers Sports Hub that the club needs "fresh ideas" and even questioned the ownership structure.

"Since 2017, CAPS United have stagnated. The club needs new energy - on and off the pitch."

Jere, the club's majority shareholder since 2015, has been reluctant to wield the axe on Chitembwe, especially so early in the campaign. But fans are losing patience, and Sunday's clash against Highlanders could prove decisive.

CAPS United have not beaten Bosso at Barbourfields since 2015, and they enter the fixture on the back of consecutive losses to TelOne and Ngezi Platinum.

Assistant coach Tonderai Marume admitted the team has underperformed.

"We've had two poor results, but we always raise our game against big teams. The boys are ready and we're determined to bounce back."

Highlanders, meanwhile, have drawn three in a row and are eager to return to winning ways after a lukewarm start that includes just one win and a solitary defeat to MWOS on opening weekend.

With emotions running high and results hard to come by, today's Battle of Cities could either restore hope - or mark the beginning of the end for one of CAPS United's most iconic sons.

Kick-off at Barbourfields Stadium is at 3pm.

Source - The Sunday Mail

