Discord at Scottland

Big-money spenders Scottland FC are under fire from their own fans after another underwhelming performance in the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League, with pressure mounting on head coach Tonderai Ndiraya following a 1-1 draw against Yadah Stars at Rufaro Stadium on Sunday.Despite a significant investment in star players ahead of the 2024 season, Scottland have failed to hit top gear, and fans' patience is wearing thin. Sunday's result, which saw Scottland fail to capitalise on Ngezi Platinum Stars' slip-up, was the last straw for some supporters who are now openly calling for Ndiraya's dismissal.The draw leaves Scottland on 11 points from six matches, two behind Ngezi, and with MWOS poised to leapfrog both teams should they win against Herentals today.Ndiraya's men were expected to mount a serious title challenge this season after a splashy recruitment drive that brought marquee names like Khama Billiat into the fold. But inconsistency has plagued the side, and the latest draw – in which Billiat scored his first goal of the campaign – only deepened the supporters' disillusionment.Scottland took the lead through Billiat, but Francis Mustafa pegged them back before half-time, and despite several chances falling to Evans Rusike and Jerry Chipangura, the home side failed to secure maximum points.The fans' frustrations were amplified by the fact that Yadah, often criticised for lacking bite this season, delivered one of their strongest performances yet.Clearly rattled by the backlash, Ndiraya downplayed the urgency of the situation, insisting the team is still a work in progress."We would have really wanted three points, but a point is good for us," said Ndiraya."Out of a possible 18 points, we are on 11. For me, I think it's a good start."The former Simba Bhora coach urged fans to give the team more time, stressing that with 28 matches still to go, the race is far from over."We've only played six games, so there's really nothing much to talk about," he said."Between now and probably Match Day 17, there's going to be a lot of changes in the top-half of the log."For Yadah Stars, the draw marked a morale-boosting result after a narrow defeat to GreenFuel in their last match."It's a welcome development for us, especially after the loss in Chisumbanje," said coach Ikabort Masocha."We needed something to get us moving in the right direction and away from the relegation zone."Elsewhere, in a dramatic twist at Ascot Stadium, TelOne dealt Ngezi their first loss of the season, securing a 2-1 win that electrified the PSL title race. Tawanda Macheke opened the scoring before Washington Navaya netted the winner - his fifth goal of the season - after Malvin Gaki had equalised for Ngezi.TelOne coach Herbert Maruwa praised his team's discipline and ability to absorb pressure."We saw how good they were against CAPS United and came in with a plan to neutralise them - and it worked."Despite the setback, Ngezi coach Takesure Chiragwi remained upbeat."We controlled the game. It just wasn't our day. These are the kinds of matches where effort doesn't always translate into victory."At Mandava Stadium, FC Platinum and GreenFuel played out a goalless stalemate, while Simba Bhora roared back to life with a 4-1 demolition of Manica Diamonds at Wadzanayi Stadium - a performance that will give the reigning champions renewed hope after a sluggish start.With MWOS in action today, the top of the PSL log could see another reshuffle, adding more pressure on Scottland and their under-fire coach as the title race begins to heat up.Results:Simba Bhora 4-1 Manica DiamondsTelOne 2-1 Ngezi Platinum StarsYadah Stars 1-1 ScottlandFC Platinum 0-0 GreenFuelBikita Minerals 2-1 Triangle United