Harare's drinking water could be turning into a toxic brew

by Staff reporter

Harare's main water source, Lake Chivero, is under severe threat as the capital city continues to discharge over 250 million litres of raw and partially treated sewage into the lake each day - sparking grave concerns about water safety for residents in Harare, Chitungwiza, Ruwa, and Epworth.The City of Harare insists its tap water remains safe, claiming it is "tested on a daily basis using World Health Organisation (WHO) standards." But mounting evidence of pollution and a deteriorating sewer infrastructure has left many residents deeply alarmed.Environmental Management Agency (EMA) spokesperson Ms Amkela Sidange confirmed that Greater Harare - including surrounding urban settlements - contributes the majority of Zimbabwe's daily sewage discharge into the environment, estimated at 415 megalitres nationally."City of Harare alone is suspected to be discharging 219 million litres of raw sewage into Lake Chivero every day," said Sidange. "Greater Harare contributes more than 50 percent to the national sewage pollution statistics."The Mukuvisi River, which flows into Lake Chivero, has become a heavily contaminated channel, acting as a direct pipeline of untreated waste from Harare's densely populated suburbs.The implications for human health are stark. Experts warn that residents could be consuming water contaminated with harmful pathogens, parasites, and industrial toxins. The city's ageing infrastructure, chronic chemical shortages, and broken sewer systems only compound the crisis."I have been drinking this water all my life, but now I am terrified every time I take a sip. We are literally drinking our own waste. It's disgusting," said Ms Chiedza Nyemba, a Harare resident.Beyond the public health risk, the environmental impact is catastrophic. The lake is reportedly choking with cyanobacteria, a toxic algae that thrives in nutrient-rich sewage waters. Fish die-offs in Lake Chivero have become increasingly common, and earlier this year, ZimParks temporarily suspended fishing in the area following the unexplained deaths of wildlife, including four rhinos and three zebras.EMA has stepped up its monitoring programme, with over 260 sites across Zimbabwe being tested monthly for water quality. Offenders dumping untreated waste or hazardous chemicals face fines of up to ZiG1.8 million, five years in prison, or both, in accordance with Section 57 of the Environmental Management Act.Despite the warnings, Harare Mayor Councillor Jacob Mafume maintains that the city's water is safe."Let us not be dramatic. We provide water to hundreds of thousands of residents daily. When quality drops, it's usually because of a compromised pipe," Mafume said. "We treat water from Lake Chivero and Manyame thoroughly, and we ensure it meets WHO standards."But residents continue to report receiving dirty, foul-smelling, and even pitch-black water in many suburbs - raising doubts about the consistency and reliability of the treatment process.Mr Cosmas Chiringa, Harare Metropolitan Provincial Affairs and Devolution Permanent Secretary, acknowledged the seriousness of the situation and said investigations were underway."Engagements are ongoing to establish whether the water remains fit for consumption," said Chiringa. "The outcome of these discussions will inform our way forward."The spotlight is also on the city council's governance. A recent presidential inquiry into the management of Harare City Council, ordered by President Mnangagwa, has just concluded. The probe is expected to lead to reforms that may improve service delivery and infrastructure maintenance.In the meantime, with more than a quarter of Harare's daily water demand being potentially contaminated, and over 250 million litres of sewage flowing into Lake Chivero daily, the city's residents are left hoping that words will soon turn into urgent action.