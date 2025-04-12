EFF calls for review of Orania's status

News / Local

by Staff reporter

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) in the Northern Cape have intensified their campaign against the status of Orania, a predominantly Afrikaans town of about 3,500 residents, calling it a modern-day enclave of apartheid-era ideology.The EFF argues that Orania, located along the Orange River in the Northern Cape, undermines South Africa's constitutional commitment to non-racialism and national unity. Following failed engagements with the town's leadership and the Freedom Front Plus (FFPlus) on April 11, the party has now planned a protest march to Premier Dr Zamani Saul's office in Kimberley on April 22."Orania's model of Afrikaner self-determination is a blueprint for ethnic separatism," said EFF Northern Cape chairperson Thapelo Mokwena. "If allowed to continue unchecked, this could embolden other provinces like the Western Cape and KwaZulu-Natal to pursue similar ethnically-driven autonomy, threatening the integrity of the South African state."Orania's leadership, including Executive Head Joost Strydom and prominent town figure Carel Boshoff, have rejected the EFF's assertions. They maintain that Orania is not a racially exclusive community, but rather a cultural project aimed at preserving Afrikaner heritage within the confines of South Africa's Constitution."Our goal is cultural survival and economic self-sufficiency, not segregation," Strydom told local media. "We welcome dialogue and cooperation with neighboring communities and operate under South African law like any other town."The national government, through Justice Ministry spokesperson Chrispin Phiri, reaffirmed that Orania holds no special or sovereign status. "Orania is subject to South African laws and the Constitution," Phiri stated. "Its existence is not in contravention of national legal frameworks."The EFF's position has sparked debate across the political spectrum. Supporters applaud the party's push to challenge what they perceive as a lingering symbol of apartheid. Detractors, however, accuse the EFF of using Orania as a scapegoat to distract from broader socio-economic issues such as unemployment, inequality, and service delivery failures.Political analysts note that while Orania's size may appear insignificant in terms of national impact, the symbolism it carries continues to stir deep divisions in post-apartheid South Africa."Orania raises fundamental questions about the balance between cultural self-determination and the country's vision of unity in diversity," said political analyst Mlungisi Moyo. "The debate is less about Orania per se, and more about what it represents in the collective psyche of the nation."As the EFF prepares for its march later this month, the future of Orania remains uncertain—but the controversy it ignites is far from over.