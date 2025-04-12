Cracks down on police corruption nets 9 officers

News / Local

by Staff reporter

As corruption continues to plague the lives of ordinary Zimbabweans, the Southern Africa Regional Anti-Corruption Organization (SARACO) has intensified its nationwide operations, dismantling entrenched criminal networks and bringing much-needed hope to citizens weary of systemic abuse.In a significant breakthrough on April 8, 2025, nine police officers were arrested in Mutare by SARACO's elite corruption prevention intelligence unit. The officers were caught red-handed soliciting bribes from motorists at an illegal roadblock. This particular roadblock had previously resisted intervention efforts by the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC), prompting SARACO headquarters in Harare to deploy a highly trained team to address the matter.What unfolded was a tense and bold operation, with SARACO's crack team standing its ground even when confronted by armed traffic police supported by members of the Support Unit. Despite the resistance, the SARACO officers remained resolute, eventually apprehending all suspects involved in the corrupt scheme.The arrested individuals include officers from various units: 062304W Manzou, 055429Y Sergeant Chemhona, and 044268R Sergeant Dhlodhlo from the Traffic division; 078179B Constable Rukaza and 072961E Constable Rukambo from the Support Unit's Sierra Troop; 082877H Constable Murombwa; 983732Y Constable Ndlovu from CID Law & Order; and 994005P Constable Ngwenya from Police Intelligence. Authorities confirmed that all the officers acted with shared criminal intent and are now expected to face the full force of the law.The arrests underscore the 2nd Republic's commitment to stamping out corruption, with repeated declarations that no individual - regardless of their rank or position - is above the law. SARACO's successful operation has been widely lauded by the public and anti-corruption advocates, many of whom see this as a decisive step toward restoring accountability within the country's institutions.Residents of Manicaland expressed relief and satisfaction with the development, urging SARACO to replicate its efforts in other provinces where corruption continues to hinder service delivery and justice. They described the crackdown as a turning point, highlighting their hope for a cleaner and more transparent public sector.Regional Public Relations Liaison Officer Chitumwa, speaking after the operation, emphasized SARACO's dedication to its mission. “We're pleased that citizens are recognizing our work in supporting the government and the 2nd Republic's mission to eliminate corruption. We are committed to reaching every corner of the country to root out corrupt practices,” he said sternly.The nine officers are currently in custody and are set to appear before the Mutare Magistrates' Court. In addition to criminal charges, they will also face internal disciplinary proceedings, which may lead to permanent dismissal from the Zimbabwe Republic Police if found guilty.