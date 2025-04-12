Steward Bank to be renamed TN Cybertech Bank

News / Local

by Staff reporter

A formal notice has been issued for the intended name change of one of Zimbabwe’s most prominent financial institutions. In accordance with the Companies and Other Business Entities Act [Chapter 24:31], an application will be made - no less than 14 days from the date of this notice - to the Registrar of Companies for approval to change the company name from Steward Bank Limited (Company No. 919/70) to TN Cybertech Bank Limited.The name change follows the recent return of founder and business magnate Tawanda Nyambirai to the helm of the financial institution. Originally launched as TN Bank, the institution was rebranded to Steward Bank following its acquisition by Econet Wireless several years ago.With Nyambirai reclaiming control of the bank, the name change reflects a symbolic and strategic shift, potentially signalling a renewed focus on high-tech banking and digital innovation under the TN Cybertech brand.The rebranding comes at a time of significant changes within the broader EcoCash Holdings group, including leadership transitions and a reorientation of business focus following Econet’s exit from the mobile money sector. Financial analysts suggest that the revival of the "TN" identity could mark a turning point in Zimbabwe's fintech and banking space.The name change will become official pending the Registrar's approval in line with legal provisions under the Companies and Other Business Entities Act.