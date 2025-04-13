Zimbabwe opposition rift widens as Mamombe-Nyandoro feud escalates

News / Local

by Staff reporter

The widening split within Zimbabwe's opposition ranks has taken a personal and public turn, as the rift between former Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) allies Joana Mamombe and Bridget Nyandoro continues to intensify.Mamombe, a prominent opposition figure and Member of Parliament, brought renewed attention to the feud via social media, urging Nyandoro to take her allegations of criminal misconduct to law enforcement rather than making what she termed “unfounded and damaging” accusations online.The fallout, which appears to stem from both political realignment and personal grievances, underscores the growing dysfunction within the now-fractured CCC. Following the dramatic departure of party leader Nelson Chamisa, the party splintered into two factions: one loyal to Chamisa - comprising figures like Mamombe, Gift Ostallos Siziba, and Fadzayi Mahere - and another aligned with self-declared interim secretary-general Sengezo Tshabangu, with whom Nyandoro is now associated.In her public remarks, Mamombe said she had once supported Nyandoro's 2023 parliamentary campaign but now finds herself the target of “relentless personal attacks,” including allegations related to controversial land allocations. She accuses Nyandoro of attempting to settle political scores through public character assassination.Nyandoro, on the other hand, has accused Mamombe of failing to support her in a sexual abuse case, implying that Mamombe's political loyalties may have influenced her inaction. In a now-deleted August post, Nyandoro challenged Mamombe to testify in court over the matter, while Mamombe shared screenshots showing Nyandoro's comments under a post by Chamisa, further fueling the public nature of their dispute.Dismissing the allegations, Mamombe said she advised Nyandoro to seek legal recourse and professional counseling, insisting that social media is not the right platform for handling such sensitive and serious matters. She repeatedly called for due process, urging Nyandoro to "bring evidence to the courts" if any legitimate complaint exists.Mamombe also hinted at legal limitations regarding a person referred to as "Star," questioning why Nyandoro was targeting her instead of addressing the alleged perpetrator directly.The episode has raised broader concerns about the growing trend of using social media platforms to air disputes that warrant formal legal investigation. Legal experts warn that public accusations - especially those lacking substantiation - can lead to defamation lawsuits and complicate ongoing or potential criminal cases.As the opposition remains embroiled in internal chaos and personal feuds, analysts note that the continued infighting may undermine public confidence in its ability to mount a credible challenge to the ruling establishment ahead of future elections.