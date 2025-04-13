Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Masvingo Mirror journalists injured in horrific road accident

by Staff reporter
6 hrs ago | Views
A serious road accident involving 16 journalists and support staff from The Masvingo Mirror has left several injured, including three senior bureau chiefs, following a devastating crash near Mutimurefu Prison along the Masvingo-Mutare Road on Sunday.

The group was returning from a strategic planning workshop held at Nyuni Lodge when the commuter bus they were travelling in overturned three times at the 25-kilometre peg, carrying with it a one-month-old infant. The accident resulted in multiple injuries, with victims now receiving treatment at two hospitals in Masvingo.

Among those seriously injured are bureau chiefs Increase Gumbo, Alvina Chiwanika, and Prisca Manyiwa-Masuku, who are currently admitted in critical condition.

In a statement issued today, Masvingo Mirror Board Chairperson Advocate Rodgers Matsikidze and Vice Chairperson Virginia Takaona-Holmes expressed deep sorrow over the incident and extended heartfelt gratitude to all Good Samaritans who rushed to assist the injured at the crash site.

"The board wishes to acknowledge the bravery and swift action of Sister Rosemary Pepukai and Sister Tandekile Gudoshava of Mutimurefu Prison Hospital, who were among the first responders and provided lifesaving first aid at the scene," the statement read.

The board also commended the compassionate efforts of David Charirwe and his son Erasmus, who stopped their journey to help and used their own vehicle to transport some of the injured to hospital.

Provincial police officers, including Masvingo Police Spokesperson Inspector Kudakwashe Dhewa, Assistant Inspector Masauso Patinyu, and Sergeant Lloyd Masundire, were also thanked for visiting the injured and offering support during this difficult time.

The cause of the accident is under investigation by authorities, while the media fraternity rallies behind The Mirror team in what is being described as a dark day for Zimbabwean journalism.

Further updates will follow as more information becomes available.

Source - online

Comments


Must Read

Why compensate white farmers, not ZPRA?

1 hr ago | 97 Views

New shopping mall for Bulawayo

2 hrs ago | 426 Views

Tshabangu reinstated as CCC Secretary General

3 hrs ago | 434 Views

NRZ goods train catches fire

3 hrs ago | 208 Views

Zimbabweans plead with Chivayo to assist ailing Rahman Gumbo's widow

6 hrs ago | 1140 Views

More land availed to MPs in exchange for loyalty

6 hrs ago | 322 Views

Mliswa blows whistle on alleged corruption involving Minister Chombo

6 hrs ago | 1113 Views

Zimbabwe opposition rift widens as Mamombe-Nyandoro feud escalates

6 hrs ago | 492 Views

Condolence messages pour in for Pinjisi

6 hrs ago | 488 Views

Zim's religious tourism surges, as Church's 40th anniversary targets US$2.3 million

6 hrs ago | 223 Views

Chamisa dragged into Mamombe, Nyandoro fight

7 hrs ago | 441 Views

Zimpapers faces US$13 million scandal amid Audit revelations

7 hrs ago | 705 Views

Social unrest warning in South Africa

8 hrs ago | 668 Views

South Africa shows off new border patrol drone tech

8 hrs ago | 315 Views

Man convicted for undeclared US dollars yet Ramaphosa walks free

8 hrs ago | 717 Views

Motorist knocks dead police officer walking on roadside

11 hrs ago | 905 Views

'RBZ walks the talk on ZiG'

11 hrs ago | 1563 Views

Parliament petitioned over privatisation of Harare water

11 hrs ago | 226 Views

Zimbabwe student wins bronze at spelling competition

11 hrs ago | 306 Views

Zimbabwe to get fair harvest, says WFP

11 hrs ago | 182 Views

70% of Bulawayo water contaminated

11 hrs ago | 765 Views

Hwange communities seek govt's nod to draw water from Zambezi

11 hrs ago | 156 Views

Bulawayo City Council seeks ideas to revive city's industries

11 hrs ago | 99 Views

Bulawayo cracks down against gold panners

11 hrs ago | 127 Views

Impeachment attempts against Mnangagwa will fail, Zanu-PF says

11 hrs ago | 464 Views

Man drowns at Hillside Dams

11 hrs ago | 387 Views

New truck stops to ease safety concerns on Bulawayo-Victoria Falls road

11 hrs ago | 157 Views

Zimbabwe to produce solar panels, lithium batteries

11 hrs ago | 198 Views

7 more firms for Bulawayo-Victoria Falls road upgrade

11 hrs ago | 840 Views

Kariba floodgates partially opened

11 hrs ago | 250 Views

Govt boosts completion drive on Harare-Beitbridge highway

11 hrs ago | 187 Views

Dembare's fall from grace continues

11 hrs ago | 148 Views

'City on the Edge of the City' set to transform Bulawayo

11 hrs ago | 227 Views

Bulawayo Bomber to defend EFC Heavyweight title against Djikasa

11 hrs ago | 51 Views

Bosso edge woeful CAPS United as Green Machine crisis deepens

11 hrs ago | 147 Views

Sex worker steals $900 from artisanal miner after drugging him

23 hrs ago | 1595 Views

Zimbabwe orders immediate eviction of illegal rural land occupiers

13 Apr 2025 at 16:19hrs | 40856 Views

Steward Bank to be renamed TN Cybertech Bank

13 Apr 2025 at 15:42hrs | 3192 Views

Zimbabwe opposition fast leaning from Zanu-PF

13 Apr 2025 at 15:20hrs | 1123 Views

CCA honours Jekenishen founder over Zim independence, regional peace

13 Apr 2025 at 15:06hrs | 554 Views

Zimbabwe's crisis will not be solved by another election

13 Apr 2025 at 15:04hrs | 974 Views

The reality of '9 wasted years' - A decade WMC failed to capture Zuma

13 Apr 2025 at 14:33hrs | 665 Views

Crackdown on police corruption nets 9 officers

13 Apr 2025 at 13:59hrs | 1372 Views

EFF calls for review of Orania's status

13 Apr 2025 at 13:43hrs | 757 Views

Albert Nguluvhe: Loyalty, courage and dedication in the shadows of power

13 Apr 2025 at 13:17hrs | 446 Views

Zimbabwe's foreign currency reserves surge as ZiG gains stability

13 Apr 2025 at 12:23hrs | 5528 Views

NRZ supervisor, foreman in court over alleged US$25,000 theft

13 Apr 2025 at 12:04hrs | 436 Views

The love of money has destroyed Zimbabwe's churches and turned them into dens of thieves

13 Apr 2025 at 11:11hrs | 614 Views

Chiwenga warns Mnangagwa ally

13 Apr 2025 at 10:08hrs | 8177 Views