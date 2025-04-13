Masvingo Mirror journalists injured in horrific road accident

News / Local

by Staff reporter

A serious road accident involving 16 journalists and support staff from The Masvingo Mirror has left several injured, including three senior bureau chiefs, following a devastating crash near Mutimurefu Prison along the Masvingo-Mutare Road on Sunday.The group was returning from a strategic planning workshop held at Nyuni Lodge when the commuter bus they were travelling in overturned three times at the 25-kilometre peg, carrying with it a one-month-old infant. The accident resulted in multiple injuries, with victims now receiving treatment at two hospitals in Masvingo.Among those seriously injured are bureau chiefs Increase Gumbo, Alvina Chiwanika, and Prisca Manyiwa-Masuku, who are currently admitted in critical condition.In a statement issued today, Masvingo Mirror Board Chairperson Advocate Rodgers Matsikidze and Vice Chairperson Virginia Takaona-Holmes expressed deep sorrow over the incident and extended heartfelt gratitude to all Good Samaritans who rushed to assist the injured at the crash site."The board wishes to acknowledge the bravery and swift action of Sister Rosemary Pepukai and Sister Tandekile Gudoshava of Mutimurefu Prison Hospital, who were among the first responders and provided lifesaving first aid at the scene," the statement read.The board also commended the compassionate efforts of David Charirwe and his son Erasmus, who stopped their journey to help and used their own vehicle to transport some of the injured to hospital.Provincial police officers, including Masvingo Police Spokesperson Inspector Kudakwashe Dhewa, Assistant Inspector Masauso Patinyu, and Sergeant Lloyd Masundire, were also thanked for visiting the injured and offering support during this difficult time.The cause of the accident is under investigation by authorities, while the media fraternity rallies behind The Mirror team in what is being described as a dark day for Zimbabwean journalism.Further updates will follow as more information becomes available.