Mliswa blows whistle on alleged corruption involving Minister Chombo

News / Local

by Staff reporter

Former Norton Member of Parliament Temba Mliswa has publicly raised the alarm over what he described as a deeply entrenched corruption network in Mashonaland West Province, accusing senior government and police officials of illegal land deals, mining syndicates, and the plunder of protected wildlife areas.In a series of explosive allegations, Mliswa named Mashonaland West Minister Marian Chombo and Provincial Commanding Officer Commissioner T. Nyazema as key figures in a "corrupt connivance" that he claims is operating with impunity, shielded by the misuse of President Emmerson Mnangagwa's name."They boast that they were sent by the President and claim that nothing can be done to them," said Mliswa, who has called for immediate investigations by law enforcement and anti-corruption authorities.Among the most serious accusations is the alleged reversal of previously approved land allocations in Mashonaland West. Mliswa claims Chombo personally intervened to remove legitimate beneficiaries and reallocate land to individuals who had allegedly paid her for the favors."A case in point is a land program in Mash West that was reversed under shady circumstances. Hon. Chombo allegedly withdrew allocated names and replaced them with those who paid her. I have documentary evidence to support these claims," said Mliswa.He warned Lands Minister Anxious Masuka that failure to act could tarnish his name by association, as officials namedrop to gain illegal advantages.Beyond land scandals, Mliswa said Chombo and her allies are implicated in a mining syndicate operating with "impunity." He alleged that high-ranking police officials, including District Commanding Officer Superintendent Kezias Karuru and Commissioner Nyazema, are part of a network exploiting protected conservancy land, using their authority to avoid scrutiny."They are destroying the conservancy environment with heavy vehicles, disturbing wildlife, and wreaking havoc on an existing project. This mirrors the same environmental risks that previously led Zimparks to block Afrochine's plans in Mavuradona Game Park and oppose mining in Hwange National Park," said Mliswa.He further claimed that the group approached Hurungwe Rural District Council CEO Luke Kalavina, asserting they had authorization from the President's office - an assertion Mliswa flatly rejected."Knowing the President, I don't believe he would ever sanction such reckless actions. This must be investigated to reveal the truth," he added.Mliswa's exposé has sparked fresh calls for greater transparency in public office and increased protection for Zimbabwe's endangered environmental heritage. The allegations, if proven, could have far-reaching implications for both political accountability and conservation efforts in the country.There was no immediate comment from Minister Chombo or the police officials mentioned.