More land availed to MPs in exchange for loyalty

News / Local

by Staff reporter

A new wave of explosive allegations has rocked Zimbabwe's political landscape, with reports surfacing that Members of Parliament (MPs) are being offered vast plots of land and large cash incentives in exchange for their loyalty to President Emmerson Mnangagwa, amid growing momentum for his impeachment.The alleged land-for-votes scandal, first reported by investigative journalist Hopewell Chin'ono, centers on a directive purportedly issued from the highest levels of government to the Ministry of Local Government. The instruction reportedly mandates the expansion of land parcels being distributed to MPs - from the initial 300 square meters to as much as 1,000 square meters - as a strategic move to secure votes against impeachment efforts and support for a constitutional amendment extending Mnangagwa's term beyond 2028."Yesterday [Wednesday], some opposition Members of Parliament gathered at Mabelreign District Office to receive government-owned land in exchange for voting against the impeachment of President Mnangagwa and for supporting the extension of his term," Chin'ono stated on social media.He further claimed that lawmakers are being promised as much as US$200,000 and an extension of their own parliamentary terms to 2030, following the proposed cancellation of the 2028 general elections.Chin'ono also released a list of opposition MPs alleged to have received land, including Bridget Nyandoro, Nonhlanhla Mlotshwa, Sengezo Tshabangu, Charles Moyo, Julia Makuwire, and Caston Matewu. Notably, Tshabangu is alleged to have received a 2,000 square meter plot despite not being physically present at the land allocation event.The allegations come at a time of mounting pressure within Parliament, where a faction of ZANU-PF lawmakers is said to be preparing a draft impeachment motion against Mnangagwa. The motion reportedly cites mental incapacity, corruption, economic mismanagement, and involvement in fraudulent financial practices.Amid the scandal, the Ministry of Local Government and Public Works has confirmed the allocation of residential stands to MPs. In a press statement, the Ministry said the initiative is part of a long-standing "once-off entitlement" scheme, dating back to 2013, to provide non-monetary benefits to MPs from the 8th, 9th, and current 10th Parliaments.The Ministry noted that Parliament has been allocated stands in areas including Goromonzi (188), Bulawayo (49), Chiredzi (12), Kadoma (9), and Beit Bridge (5). On April 9, 2025, 70 stands were reportedly distributed - 15 in Killarney (Goromonzi), 15 in Penrose (Zvimba), and 40 in Mabelreign (Harare).However, the timing and scale of the latest allocations - especially amid political turmoil - have raised serious concerns.Critics argue that the move is a coordinated attempt to bribe MPs and delay or derail the impeachment process. The situation was further inflamed after Parliament was abruptly adjourned until May 6, a move widely viewed as a tactical maneuver to stall debate on Mnangagwa's removal.The absence of key parliamentary figures, including the Speaker of the National Assembly and the President of the Senate - both reportedly out of the country - has only added to speculation of behind-the-scenes power plays to protect the President.The opposition, civil society groups, and legal analysts are now calling for a transparent investigation into the land allocations, and whether they constitute unlawful inducements.As Zimbabwe faces an escalating political and economic crisis, this latest scandal could mark a critical turning point in the country's governance and the fate of Mnangagwa's presidency.